2 Dead, 1 Wounded in Domestic Dispute at House in Kent

December 19, 2016 2:14 PM
Filed Under: harborview, kent, Police, Shooting

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Police in Kent believe a man fatally shot one woman and wounded another woman before killing himself during a domestic incident at a house in south Seattle suburb.

Commander Jarod Kasner says the shootings happened around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Seattle Times reports that an argument escalated and the 24-year-old man shot and killed a 24-year-old woman. Police believe the two were in a relationship. The other woman was shot in the leg.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died.

