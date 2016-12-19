2 Dead, 1 Wounded in Domestic Dispute at House in Kent

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Police in Kent believe a man fatally shot one woman and wounded another woman before killing himself during a domestic incident at a house in south Seattle suburb.
Commander Jarod Kasner says the shootings happened around 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Seattle Times reports that an argument escalated and the 24-year-old man shot and killed a 24-year-old woman. Police believe the two were in a relationship. The other woman was shot in the leg.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died.