Best Books For Kids This Holiday Season

This holiday season, our sister company, Simon & Schuster, has the perfect gifts for every young reader in your life. From fantasy and thrillers for teens to hilarious and beautiful picture books, the best gifts can be found at your local bookstore.



The Diabolic

By S. J. Kincaid

Age 14 & Up By S. J. KincaidAge 14 & Up Perfect for the teen in your life who loves Red Queen and The Hunger Games, The Diabolic is the epic story of what happens when the galaxy’s most deadly weapon masquerades as a senator’s daughter and a hostage of the galactic court.



Lady Midnight

By Cassandra Clare

Age 14 & Up By Cassandra ClareAge 14 & Up Lady Midnight is the sequel to Cassandra Clare’s bestselling “Moral Instruments” series and the first book in her “Dark Articles” series. This time, the shadowhunters of Los Angeles star as they investigate a demonic plot that stretches across the city. This is the perfect gift for your teen who has been obsessed with urban fantasy.



Scythe

By Neal Shusterman

Ages 12 & Up By Neal ShustermanAges 12 & Up In a world without hunger, disease, or war, scythes are the only ones who can end life—and they are commanded to do so, in order to keep the population under control. Citra and Rowan are chosen to apprentice to a scythe and must master the “art” of killing, knowing that the consequence of failure could mean losing their own lives.



Dork Diaries 11: Tales From A Not-So-Friendly Frenemy

By Rachel Renee Russell

Ages 9-13 By Rachel Renee RussellAges 9-13 The eleventh installment in the blockbuster #1 New York Times bestselling middle grade series. Nikki Maxwell has the worst luck when she’s assigned to spend student exchange week at the new school of her arch nemesis, Mackenzie. Readers can follow every moment of the drama through Nikki’s diary entries in this latest Dork Diary.



The Misadventures of Max Crumbly: Locker Hero

By Rachel Renee Russell

Ages 9-13 By Rachel Renee RussellAges 9-13 Locker Hero is the first in a brand-new series from the Dork Diaries author. Max Crumbly is about to face the scariest place he’s ever been: South Ridge Middle School where he must face the school bully whose hobby is stuffing Max in his locker. The perfect read for the new middle school student in your life.



The Lost Property Office

By James R. Hannibal

Ages 8-12 By James R. HannibalAges 8-12 This is a thrilling adventure through history, complete with mysteries, secret items, and a touch of magic. When Jack’s father goes missing, Jack discovers his father was part of a secret society of detectives. Now, in order to see his father again, Jack must uncover a secret that has been kept since the Great Fire of London.



The Bossier Baby

By Marla Frazee

Ages 0-8 By Marla FrazeeAges 0-8 The sequel to Marla Frazee’s Boss Baby, there’s a new little sister CEO in town! Told with Frazee’s signature wit and humor, The Bossier Baby is perfect for children (and parents!) adjusting to a new brother or sister.



The Nutcracker

By New York City Ballet

Ages 4-8 By New York City BalletAges 4-8 A must have for every aspiring ballerina’s library, the New York City Ballet presents a classic tale and holiday favorite. The storyline of this gorgeous picture book follows the choreography of the famous ballet, and the illustrations are inspired by the backdrops from the actual production.



Take Heart, My Child

By Ainsley Earhardt

Ages 4-8 By Ainsley EarhardtAges 4-8 Popular FOX news anchor Ainsley Earhardt’s lyrical lullaby inspires children to follow their dreams and passions and shares precious life lessons parents can pass onto their children. A beautiful bedtime story.