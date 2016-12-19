Fultz’s Near Triple-Double Helps Washington Beat Western Michigan

SEATTLE (AP) — With the Washington Huskies in danger of extending their four-game losing streak, Markelle Fultz took over and made sure it didn’t happen.

Fultz had 27 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds — including 10 points in the final six minutes — to lead Washington to a 92-86 win against Western Michigan on Sunday night.

“He’s always had a flair for that,” UW coach Lorenzo Romar said. “When the game’s on the line, he has that ability to find a way.”

A 3-pointer by Tucker Haymond gave Western Michigan an 80-77 lead with 6:02 left but Fultz scored 10 from there, including a driving dunk with about five minutes to play that energized the crowd. Dominic Green’s 3-pointer about two minutes later gave Washington an 86-82 lead and the Huskies (5-5) held on from there.

Fultz finished two rebounds short of the first triple-double in Washington history, but he said he wasn’t aware of how his stats were piling up during the game.

“I didn’t,” Fultz said. “I felt like I was making a lot of plays, because my shot wasn’t falling at first.”

Haymond, a Seattle native, led Western Michigan (3-7) with a career-high 28 points. He scored nine of Western Michigan’s first 11 points on 3-pointers, and finished with a career high seven 3-pointers.

“I’ve got to tip my hat to Tucker,” Romar said. “Tucker’s been in our camps and been around since he was probably 7, 8 years old, so we know him very, very well. When a guy comes home like that it’s almost like a rival game, you just don’t know what can happen.”

Green scored 16 points for Washington, David Crisp had 15 and Noah Dickerson added 12.

Thomas Wilder had 14 points and 10 assists for Western Michigan.

The Huskies shot 57 percent (35 of 61) from the field, including 8 of 15 from 3-point range.

UW led by as many as 11 in the first half, but Western Michigan was able to counter each time the Huskies pulled ahead until the final minutes.

BIG PICTURE:

Western Michigan: The Broncos relied on long-range shooting against the Huskies. Western Michigan was 12 for 22 on 3-pointers, the most 3s Western Michigan has made this season.

Washington: The Huskies followed up a tough loss to Nevada last week with a needed win against the Broncos. Washington hopes a home stretch will help turn its fortunes around – this was the second of a run of six out of seven games at home, with the other one a cross-town trip to Seattle University.

HOMECOMING:

Haymond doubled his season 3-pointer total with his first three shots — he was a combined 3 for 18 on 3-pointers this season entering the game. After Washington took a double-digit lead in the first half, Haymond had another run where he scored 10-straight points for Western Michigan. Twenty of his 28 points came in the first half.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

In addition to his near-triple double, Fultz had one big crowd-pleasing block. With about 8 ½ minutes to go, Western Michigan’s Brandon Johnson was going up for a dunk in transition when Fultz ran in from behind to knock it away.

UP NEXT:

Western Michigan: The Broncos travel to play No. 2 UCLA on Wednesday, which will be looking to stay undefeated – UCLA has started the season 12-0.

Washington: The Huskies host Cal Poly on Tuesday.