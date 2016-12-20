Best Bars In Seattle To Ring In 2017

By Karen Ulvestad Seattle rings in the New Year in style! The city is alight with parties and celebrations through-out the area. Many local establishments are participating in the celebrations with special events on New Year’s Eve and extending into New Years Day. At the stroke of midnight, the fireworks begin at the Space Needle, and the partying will continue into the early morning hours.

www.nectarlounge.com 412 N. 36th St.Seattle, WA 98103(206) 632-2020 Nectar Lounge is hosting Neon New Year’s Eve starting at 8 p.m. on December 31, 2016. The party features Nite Wave, a special tribute to Michael Jackson by Mo J. Ent. and #All4Doras, and DJ Baby Van Beezly. The celebration runs until 2 a.m. on January 1, 2017. The lounge offers a full bar. Tickets may be purchased online prior to the show, and start at $30. Tables can be reserved, and are a separate fee. Reservations may include access to the private bar upstairs. Tickets are $40 the day of the event.

www.pennyroyalbar.com 2000 2nd Ave.Seattle, WA 98121(206) 826-1700 The Pennyroyal Bar joins forces with Shaker + Spear, Palladain Hotel, and the Humane Society to ring in the New Year. The night festivities include dancing, live music, and plenty to drink. Beverages include champagne, cocktails, and liquor. Shaker + Spear are providing tasty food. At midnight, the ball will drop. Tickets may be purchased online, and are $150 for the evening. The event starts at 7 p.m. on December 31, 2016, and ends at 2 a.m. on January 1, 2016.

The BluWater Bistro is hosting a special event on New Year's Eve. The bistro is offering a special dinner, drinks, live jazz, and complimentary champagne at the stroke of midnight. The special dinner costs $38. The meal includes filet mignon and a 6 oz. lobster tail, along with vegetables and house mash potatoes. Other options include king salmon or fresh pasta. Beverages available are wine, beer, cocktails, and liquors. This is a great way to ring in the New Year with style.

www.thetripledoor.net 216 Union St.Seattle, WA 98101(206) 838-4333 The Triple Door brings Joey Jewell’s Sinatra at the Sands to New Year’s Eve. There are 2 separate shows. The first starts at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. This show includes dinner, and is all ages. Tickets cost $100. The event includes a 3 course dinner, reserved seating, and a champagne toast for those over 21. The second show starts at 10:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 10 p.m. This show is 21 and over. Tickets cost $75. This event includes appetizers, desert, and a champagne toast. Both events include a performance by Joey Jewell’s Sinatra at the Sands.