Deadline Friday For Jan. 1 Health Insurance Coverage

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington residents have until late Friday to sign up for a health or dental plan through the state’s health exchange if they want coverage to begin Jan. 1.
Officials with the exchange, the state marketplace for health insurance plans, are encouraging people to secure coverage to avoid coverage gaps. They’re offering extended customer service support and other resources to get people signed up this week.
The deadline for coverage that begins Jan. 1 is 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Those who miss that deadline will still have time to buy coverage. Open enrollment ends Jan. 31, 2017 for coverage beginning March 1.
Since the open enrollment period began last month, more than 160,000 individuals and families have signed up for plans through http://www.wahealthplanfinder.org .
