Deadline Friday For Jan. 1 Health Insurance Coverage

December 20, 2016 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Health Care, new year, open enrollment

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington residents have until late Friday to sign up for a health or dental plan through the state’s health exchange if they want coverage to begin Jan. 1.

Officials with the exchange, the state marketplace for health insurance plans, are encouraging people to secure coverage to avoid coverage gaps. They’re offering extended customer service support and other resources to get people signed up this week.

The deadline for coverage that begins Jan. 1 is 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Those who miss that deadline will still have time to buy coverage. Open enrollment ends Jan. 31, 2017 for coverage beginning March 1.

Since the open enrollment period began last month, more than 160,000 individuals and families have signed up for plans through http://www.wahealthplanfinder.org .

___

Online: http://www.wahealthplanfinder.org

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia