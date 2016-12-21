Marysville-Pilchuck HS To Open New Cafeteria In Wake Of Shooting

December 21, 2016 4:07 PM By Amanda Snyder

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (CBS) – Marysville-Pilchuck High School will open a new cafeteria called the Food Commons in January, two years after four students were fatally shot by a classmate in the high- school cafeteria.

Construction began on 16,382 square-foot space back in April after Legislature set aside $5 million for the project in 2015. The district also received $2.5 million in matching funds from the state.

Since October 2014, students have been in eating in the school gymnasium, classrooms and other various places on the grounds.

 

Students and faculty have already been given tours in order to get familiar with new Commons area. It will be open once they return from winter break.

More from Amanda Snyder
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia