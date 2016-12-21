Marysville-Pilchuck HS To Open New Cafeteria In Wake Of Shooting

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (CBS) – Marysville-Pilchuck High School will open a new cafeteria called the Food Commons in January, two years after four students were fatally shot by a classmate in the high- school cafeteria.
Construction began on 16,382 square-foot space back in April after Legislature set aside $5 million for the project in 2015. The district also received $2.5 million in matching funds from the state.
Since October 2014, students have been in eating in the school gymnasium, classrooms and other various places on the grounds.
Students and faculty have already been given tours in order to get familiar with new Commons area. It will be open once they return from winter break.