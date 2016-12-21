Seahawks’ Defense Highlighted in 2017 Pro Bowl Selections

SEATTLE (CBS) – Four Seahawks players, all from the defense, were selected to the 2017 Pro Bowl on Tuesday night.

Richard Sherman, Bobby Wagner, Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett were all named to the NFL’s “All Star” showcase slated for Jan. 29 in Orlando, Flor.

It’s no surprise that the four players who will represent the Seahawks hail from the defense. Seattle ranks 2nd in the NFL in points allowed per game (16.8), 1st in rushing yards per attempt (3.5), 6th in yards allowed per game (319.7) and 7th in passing yards per game (225).

Avril, a nine year veteran of the NFL, will make his first appearance in the Pro Bowl. The defensive end is tied for 3rd in the league in sacks (11.5), a career-high, and 2nd in quarterback hits (25).

Wagner, who was selected as a Pro Bowler the past two seasons, currently leads the NFL in total tackles (145).

Sherman is a four time Pro Bowler, and has been named an All Pro corner the last four seasons as well. He ranks in the top-15 in the league for interceptions (4) and top-25 for passes defended (11).

Bennett, despite missing time with injuries this season, was named to his second-straight Pro Bowl. He has amassed three sacks and 14 quarterback hits in just nine games.

Along with the four defensive players, Seattle also has eight Pro Bowl alternates: Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin, Jimmy Graham, Tyler Lockett, Justin Britt, K.J. Wright, Kam Chancellor and Steven Hauschka.

The four selected Pro Bowlers are the fewest from the Seahawks since 2010, and the first time in the past five years that no offensive player was taken.