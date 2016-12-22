Sounders Acquire Harry Shipp From Montreal

December 22, 2016 4:42 PM

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle Sounders have acquired midfielder Harry Shipp from the Montreal Impact in exchange for general allocation money.

Seattle completed the deal with Montreal on Thursday as the Sounders begin to restock their roster after winning the MLS Cup title.

Shipp struggled in Montreal after two strong seasons in Chicago. He was a finalist for MLS rookie of the year in 2014 after scoring seven goals and having six assists in 33 appearances with Chicago and followed up a year later with eight assists and three goals in his second season with the Fire.

But Shipp failed to have the same success in Montreal. He appeared in 27 matches for the Impact but had only two goals and three assists.

Shipp, 25, will help replenish a Seattle roster that may lose Andreas Ivanschitz and Erik Friberg this offseason. Neither had his contract option exercised by the club.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia