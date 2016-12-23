Winter Storm Slams Washington State, Oregon

December 23, 2016 12:01 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Another winter storm threatened Friday to disrupt traffic in parts of Oregon during the holiday travel rush.

Blizzard-like conditions closed Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon between Baker City and Pendleton early Friday.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for most of the eastern and central parts of the state through 10 p.m. Pacific.

Forecasters predicted up to 3 inches of snow in Seattle and along Puget Sound. More was expected in the hills.

Storms were expected to bring up to a foot of snow to the Cascade Mountain passes, with the heaviest accumulations in Lane County.

Another 1 to 2 inches was forecast for the Columbia River Gorge.

Central Oregon was expecting another 2 to 3 inches of snow after getting slammed earlier this month with near-record snowfall.

The Willamette Valley – including the heavily traveled Interstate 5 corridor – was expected to remain clear.

 

