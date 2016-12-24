Pete Carroll Confirms Tyler Lockett Will Have Season-Ending Surgery

December 24, 2016 2:51 PM
Filed Under: lockett, russell wilson, tyler lockett

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett will have season-ending surgery for a leg injury, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after Seattle’s 34-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals Saturday.

Lockett was attempting to haul in a touchdown pass from Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson late in the first half when he was tackled by Cardinals cornerback Brandon Williams. Lockett’s ankle was caught under Williams’ body.

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Lockett — a player who is well-liked and respected in the locker room — was quickly surrounded by teammates, coaches and medical staff before he was fitted with an air cast (typically reserved for broken bones) and carted off the field.

“These guys love Tyler,” said Carroll. “He’s one of the guys, you know. They take it hard, certainly.”

The touchdown call was overturned upon review.

Carroll did not disclose details about the injury, but in his own press conference Wilson commented about the scene, saying there was “blood everywhere around [Lockett’s] ankle,” which would suggest a compound fracture.

Lockett’s teammates, including wide receiver Doug Baldwin, were visibly-affected postgame.

“All of us were heartbroken for him over there, and he was consoling us,” Baldwin said. “That speaks volumes about his faith and his resole and the manner in which he goes about handling obstacles. This is just another obstacle for him, and I have no doubt that he’s going to come back from this stronger, both physically, mentally and spiritually.”

Wide receiver Paul Richardson assumed kick return duties after Lockett’s departure.

