Sounders Acquire Forward Will Bruin From Houston

December 25, 2016 12:15 PM

SEATTLE (AP) – The MLS champion Seattle Sounders continued to restock for the 2017 season by acquiring forward Will Bruin from the Houston Dynamo on Friday in exchange for general and targeted allocation money.

The trade is the second deal Seattle has completed this week. The Sounders also traded for midfielder Harry Shipp from Montreal.

Bruin, 27, has spent his entire six-year MLS career with the Dynamo, where he recorded 50 goals and 20 assists. Bruin had double-digit goals in 2012 (12), 2014 (10) and 2015 (11). Bruin appeared in 31 MLS matches last season for the Dynamo, but was limited to four goals and three assists. Bruin had just one goal after the first month of the season.

Bruin is expected to fill the role of Nelson Valdez, who is unlikely to return after his contract option was not picked up.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia