Best Signature Cocktails In Seattle

By Jeffrey Totey Yes, there are lot of places in Seattle to get drinks, but who makes the best signature drinks? Well, again, that list is pretty large, but here are five of the best that include award-winners, sweet dessert drinks and south of the border treats:

Zig-Zag Café

1501 Western Ave.

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 625-1146

www.zigzagseattle.com 1501 Western Ave.Seattle, WA 98101(206) 625-1146 The Zig-Zag Cafe’s signature cocktail is The Last Word. It is said that this cocktail recipe comes from the Prohibition ear and was probably a “bathtub gin.” Many years ago the Zig Zag Café came across the recipe in Ted Sauicer’s cocktail manuel and made it their own with gin, lime juice green Chartreuse and maraschino liqueur. Today, Erik Hakkinen and Ricardo Hoffman and known for creating custom versions of just about every drink imaginable making a fine balance of art and science. Hakkinen, the award-winning head bartender, has been with Zig Zig since 2007. The bar is located near Pike Place Market across the street from the Seattle Aquarium.

Rob Roy

2332 2nd Ave.

Seattle, WA 98121

(206) 956-8423

www.robroyseattle.com 2332 2nd Ave.Seattle, WA 98121(206) 956-8423 The Rob Roy’s signature cocktail is the Sharpie Mustache. Chris Elford created this drink at Manhattan’s Amor y Amargo, and it followed him to Seattle. Said best drank in stemware so that the beverage doesn’t warm up to your touch, the Sharpie Mustache contains Rittenhouse 100 rye, gin, Meletti, Bonal, tiki bitters, orange oil. Rob Roy describes itself as “a classic cocktail lounge in the Belltown neighborhood” and serves “local eats” though the dishes are better known as gourmet food. Chris and his wife Anu love what they do and feature this quote on their website: “I feel sorry for the people who don’t drink. When they wake up in the morning, that’s as good as they’re going to feel all day.”

Damn The Weather

116 1st Ave. S.

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 946-1283

Damn the Weather's signature cocktail is the Agricultural Punch. Located in Pioneer Square, Damn the Weather is straight to the point. If you want to talk to them, you'll need to send an email, because their phone number is not listed on their website which also states that seating is "first come, first serve." Simple as that. Their beverages come in three categories: Tall-Fizzy, Short-Fresh and Boozy-Evocative. Their signature beverage, Agricultural Punch, is a mix of rhum agricole, raw sugar cane juice and lime. Bryn Lumsden hand cranks raw stalks of sugar cane and is said to be his version of a rum and Coke.

Canon

928 12th Ave.

Seattle, WA 98122

(206) 552-9755

www.canonseattle.com 928 12th Ave.Seattle, WA 98122(206) 552-9755 Canon’s signature drink is the Milk n’ Cookies. Like Damn the Weather, Canon doesn’t offer its phone number to just anyone and while it boasts of having “the western hemisphere’s largest spirit collection at 3,500 labels and counting,” Canon can hold 48 people at a time. In fact, they actually discourage groups bigger than four from entering their premises stating that larger groups would have more fun elsewhere. However, they are completely open to renting out the entire place for private events if needed. Their signature cocktail, Milk n’ Cookies features cognac, single-malt scotch, chocolate and milk served with a comic book, a couple of housemade fernet oreo cookies and sometimes with a “note from mom” just for fun. Own Jamie Boudreau blames the drink on the fact that he wasn’t allowed much sugar as a kid.