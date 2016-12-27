Best Views of Space Needle Fireworks on NYE

If you are looking for a viewing place for the Space Needle’s fantastic New Year’s Eve fireworks show, you can find a spot at a local park, an evening cruise, or an overnight hotel with special deals and bird’s eye views. Here are some of our favorites.

Kerry Park

211 W. Highland Drive

Seattle, WA 98119

http://www.seattle.gov

With sweeping views of Elliott Bay and the Central City, and an occasional backdrop of Mount Rainier, you can see the Space Needle clearly from this Queen Anne neighborhood park. The park is small, however, and popular for firework viewing, so stake out your place early and dress warmly!

Chihuly Garden & Glass

305 Harrison Street

Seattle, WA 98109

206.753.4940

http://www.chihulygardenandglass.com

Be among the first to ring in the New Year in the Glasshouse at Chihuly Garden and Glass where you will have an exclusive view of the famous fireworks show at the Space Needle! The New Years Eve Party includes parking, a tour through the Exhibition, delicious appetizers and desserts in the stunning Glasshouse, dancing and a champagne toast at midnight while you watch the fireworks surrounding you through the glass. $175/person. Purchase tickets online.

Wimmer Solutions presents New Year’s at the Needle

Space Needle Observation Deck

400 Broad St.

Seattle, WA 98109

206.905.2100

http://www.spaceneedle.com

The New Year’s Eve celebration on the Observation Deck kicks off at 9pm and includes desserts and dancing on the Observation Deck, a champagne toast and fireworks display to welcome the New Year! Observation Deck Party: $100/person (includes tax & gratuity). Parking at Fisher Plaza Parking garage can be reserved for an additional cost of $25. Call for reservations.

Toulouse Petit Kitchen & Lounge

601 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle, WA 98119

206.432.9069

http://www.toulousepetit.com

Make reservations for the 10:00pm seating at this Queen Anne restaurant. The restaurant will be all dressed up for the night, and your special meal from Chef Eric Donnelly includes the view of the fireworks display at midnight.

Pan Pacific Hotel Seattle

2125 Terry Avenue

Seattle, WA 98121

206.264.8111

http://www.panpacific.com

A boutique hotel situated above the Whole Foods Market in the newly developed South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle, the Pan Pacific Hotel boats amazing views of the Space Needle from their new one bedroom Space Needle Suites. Call or go online for reservations, and be sure to check out their New Year’s Eve packages.

Seattle Westin

1900 5th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98101

206.728.1000

http://www.starwoodhotels.com

The Westin Seattle is the front door to downtown shopping, attractions, dining and the vibrant theater district. An ideal urban retreat, we are just steps away from the Washington State Convention Center, Pike Place Market and the Space Needle. Want to see the fireworks and stay the night? Request a Space Needle view!

Inn at the Market

86 Pine Street

Seattle, WA 98101

206.443.3600

http://www.innatthemarket.com

Inn at the Market is Seattle’s only downtown hotel in Pike Place Market. The Inn at the Market’s rooftop deck offers one of the best views of downtown Seattle, Pike Place Market and Elliott Bay. Recognized by Travel + Leisure and Conde Nast, Inn at the Market offers a signature Seattle experience treasured by visitors and locals alike. Call for packages and reservations.

Warwick Seattle Hotel

401 Lenora Street

Seattle, Washington 98121

206.443.4300

http://www.warwickwa.com

Ring in the New Year at Warwick Seattle Hotel! Enjoy a five course dinner specially prepared by Executive Chef Chris Zarkades and his culinary team at Margaux. While waiting for the clock to strike 12:00 midnight, head up to your room and cherish the view of the world famous Space Needle and the Queen Anne neighborhood in the background. Go online for more details. Call for reservations.

Holiday Inn Seattle

11 Dexter Avenue North

Seattle, WA 98109

206.728.8123

http://www.holidayinn.com

Just five blocks from Seattle Center, and close to the Space Needle, Pike Place Market and Pioneer Square, some people swear the best views of the Space Needle are from the upper floors. Ask about Space Needle views prior to booking.

Edgewater Hotel

2411 Alaskan Way

Seattle, WA 98121

206.728.7000

http://www.edgewaterhotel.com

Celebrate the upcoming year in Seattle’s only Waterfront hotel. Enjoy a festive setting in a one of a kind panoramic view that only The Edgewater Hotel can offer – breathtaking views of Elliott Bay and the surrounding mountains as you sip champagne with loved ones and maybe some new friends. Or sit by the fireplace as you reflect on the past year and imagine what fortune and success the New Year will bring! No matter how you choose to celebrate, The Edgewater will make it memorable. From a distance, you can see the fireworks off the Space Needle over Elliott Bay. Call for special New Year’s Eve overnight specials.