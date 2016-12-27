Seahawks Opponent Profile: Seattle Will Close Regular Season With Road Trip To San Francisco

By Cedric Williams

With Detroit losing to Dallas on Monday night, the Seattle Seahawks moved just a bit closer to regaining their spot as the No. 2 seed in the upcoming NFC playoffs.

The Seahawks gave that spot away when it lost to Arizona last week, but have the chance to win it back if they can win this week and get a little bit of help in the way of an Atlanta loss to its rival New Orleans.

Although the Seahawks have already clinched the NFC West title and assured themselves of at least one home playoff game this season, the perk of regaining the No. 2 overall seed would be earning an extra week off during the wild card round and possibly having to play only one road game to get to the Super Bowl. And if an upset occurred, the Seahawks could stay home for the entire NFC playoffs.

But none of that even has a chance of happening unless Atlanta loses to New Orleans and the Seahawks can win their finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers Season Record: 2-13, last place in NFC West

The first game of the 2016 NFL season turned out to be a pleasant surprise for the 49ers. They were playing their home opener against their rival Los Angeles Rams, and despite the predictions of just about every football expert out there, San Francisco completely outplayed L.A. that day and won in a rout 28-0.

Now no one thought that one win meant the 49ers were going to the playoffs, but it was a fun way to begin the year for a team most thought was headed for a pretty rough season.

Then the roughness began, and San Francisco took a pretty bad beating for 13 straight weeks, as it lost every game to fall to 1-13.

But the one bit of fun the Niners have had this year has been against the Rams, because last week San Francisco snapped their 13-game losing streak and rallied from a late two-touchdown deficit to defeat L.A. again.

With that one albatross no longer around their necks, the 49ers are actually looking at possibly going into the offseason on a high note, which would be even better if they could do it coming off a win over the hated Seahawks.

Seattle pummeled San Francisco 37-18 back in Week 3, so the 49ers will have all kinds of reasons to look for some revenge this weekend.

San Francisco 49ers on Offense:

The 49ers offense has been pretty bad for most of the season. The Niners rank 29th in total yards, 27th in points scored and 32nd (or worst in the league) in passing. About the only thing San Fran does well on offense is run the ball, where the Niners rank fourth overall in total rushing yards.

But even that number will take a hit this week because San Francisco’s top rusher, third-year pro Carlos Hyde, suffered a knee injury in last week’s win and won’t be available for the finale on Sunday.

The 49ers will have quarterback Colin Kaepernick on the field though, and he shined last Sunday in San Francisco’s comeback. Kaepernick ran for one touchdown, threw for another, then made the dramatic play of the day, when he scrambled and dove across the goal line for the game-winning two-point conversion with just 31 seconds left on the clock.

Seattle’s defense has had trouble with play-making quarterbacks in the past, and Kaepernick didn’t play in the first meeting. He was still serving as San Francisco’s backup QB while Blaine Gabbert made the start.

San Francisco 49ers on Defense:

As bad as the Niners have been on offense, they’ve been even worse on defense.

San Francisco ranks last in more than its share of categories, including total yards allowed, points allowed and rushing yards allowed. About the only decent number the Niners have put up defensively is their pass yards allowed total, but part of the reason that number is so low is because teams have had so much success just running the ball against them, they haven’t really needed to do much with the pass.

Veteran safety Antoine Bethea has been San Fran’s top defender this year. He leads the club with 102 tackles this season.

San Francisco 49ers Players to Watch:

With Hyde out due to a sprained knee, fifth-year pro Shaun Draughn will take over as San Fran’s No. 1 running back this week. And that could be a problem for the Seahawks, who were gashed time and again last week by Arizona’s David Johnson.

Although not quite the player Johnson is, Draughn is a similar player in that he’s got versatile skills that the Niners like to use as a ball carrier and on pass plays out of the backfield.

Last week, after Draughn came in following Hyde’s injury, he put up 10 carries and six catches that helped the 49ers rally for a win. The Seahawks should expect to see a lot of Draughn and of course, the dangerous Kaepernick as the feature players in San Francisco’s offense this week.

Outlook:

After last week’s loss, the Seahawks need this win. Not just because it could give them a chance to regain the No. 2 spot in the NFC playoffs, but also because the ‘Hawks don’t want to go into the playoffs coming off two poor performances and losses to two teams most expected they would defeat.

Whether they’re playing in next week’s wild card round or in two weeks in the divisional round, Seattle wants to be doing so on a positive note. So that means the Seahawks need a win and a strong performance in that win against the 49ers this week.

We believe Seattle’s going to get that. Prediction: Seattle 31, San Francisco 17.