Toth Leads T-Birds Past Spokane

KENT, December 27, 2016 – Seattle Thunderbirds goalie Rylan Toth made 41 saves Tuesday night in front of a season high 6,200 fans at ShoWare Center to lead the T-Birds to a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Chiefs.

Toth had 14 saves in the first period, eight in the second period and 19 in the third period. His record is now 14-13-1-0.

The T-Birds travel to Spokane to face the Chiefs on Wednesday at 7:05pm in the second game of a home-and-home series between the two teams.

Seattle (18-13-2-1) took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Ethan Bear at 9:39 of the first period. Tyler Adams worked the puck out of the right corner to Jarret Tyszka at the left point. Tyszka crossed the puck to Bear inside the blue line at center ice. Bear took a slap shot with Matthew Wedman in front of Spokane goalie Dawson Weatherill. Bear’s shot beat Weatherill low on the glove side.

Spokane (14-14-5-1) tied the game 1-1 at 15:50 of the first on a goal from Jaret Anderson-Dolan. Kailer Yamamoto and Nolan Reid had the assists.

Spokane outshot Seattle 15-6 in the first period.

The T-Birds went in front 2-1 at 6:02 of the second period. Nolan Volcan chased the puck down the left wing into the Spokane zone. Volcan carried the puck towards the back of the Chiefs net and then centered it to Scott Eansor in the left circle. Eansor beat Weatherill through the legs with a wrist shot for his 17th goal of the season. Reece Harsch had the second assist on the goal.

The T-Birds outshot the Chiefs 13-8 in the second period. Spokane led 23-19 in total shots after two periods.

The Chiefs tied the game 2-2 at 10:28 of the third period on a goal from Tyson Helgesen. Kailer Yamamoto and Ty Smith had the assists.

The T-Birds took the lead for good at 12:12 of the third on Sami Moilanen’s 12th goal of the season. Bear took a slap shot with Moilanen in front of Weatherill. The goalie made the save but Moilanen knocked the rebound into the net. Eansor had the second assist.

The Chiefs pulled Weatherill with 1:20 left in the game for an extra attacker. They pressed the T-Birds but Toth made two good saves to keep the T-Birds in front.

Spokane outshot Seattle 20-5 in the third period and 43-24 in the game.

Weatherill had 21 saves on 24 shots and his record is now 6-8-3-1.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Seattle, Bear 11 (Tyszka, Adams), 9:39. 2, Spokane, Anderson-Dolan 11 (Ka. Yamamoto, Reid), 15:50. Penalties – Smith, Spo (interference), 19:17.

Second period – 3, Seattle, Eansor 17 (Volcan, Harsch), 6:02. Penalties – Bishop, Sea (hooking), 2:10.

Third period – 4, Spokane, Helgesen 4 (Ka. Yamamoto, Smith), 10:28. 5, Seattle, Moilanen 12 (Bear, Eansor), 12:12. Penalties – Volcan, Sea (tripping), 8:22. Volcan, Sea (roughing), 17:15. Elynuik, Spo (roughing), 17:15.

Shots on goal – Seattle 6-13-5 24, Spokane 15-8-20 43. Goalies – Seattle, Toth 43 shots-41 saves (14-13-1-0); Spokane, Weatherill 24-21 (6-8-3-1). Power plays – Seattle 0-2; Spokane 0-1. A – 6,200. Referees – Shane Warshaw, Ward Pateman. Linesmen – Nick Bilko, Michael Labbe.