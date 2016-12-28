The Seahawks’ Playoff Scenarios, Explained

The NFL regular season comes to a close this Sunday, and 14 teams are still vying for playoff seeding. The Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1) have already locked up a playoff spot as the NFC West champion, but may not know who they’ll face until late Sunday evening.

Seattle still has a chance to regain the second seed. That depends on this matchup:

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1:25PM (FOX)

*Runs concurrently with Seahawks game

Who Seahawks fans are rooting for: Saints

This is the game most Seahawks fans will be keeping an eye on. Seattle lost control of the number two seed with a week 16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. To regain it, Seattle will need three things: a loss by Detroit (check) and the Atlanta Falcons, plus a win over the San Francisco 49ers.

If Seattle wins and Atlanta loses, the Seahawks get the No. 2 seed and a bye week. In this case, Seattle would play just two games to get to the Super Bowl, making their first appearance at home in the Divisional round on either Saturday, January 14 or Sunday January 15.

Seattle can only get the second seed if Atlanta loses. If both Seattle and Atlanta win, Seattle remains the no. 3 seed. In that case, these games determine the Seahawks’ potential opponent:

New York Giants at Washington

Sunday, 1:25PM (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 5:30PM

If the Giants win, Washington is eliminated and Seattle will host the losing team of the Detroit-Green Bay game.

If you’re worried about facing the Packers again, you’re rooting for Washington and Detroit this weekend. The Giants (10-5) have already clinched the No. 5 seed. A Washington win plus a win by the Lions would eliminate Green Bay from the playoffs, and mean Seattle would host Washington in the Wild Card round (and the Giants would face the Lions).

There is also a scenario in which Seattle drops in seeding. If the Seahawks lose to the 49ers, they become the 4th seed (regardless of the outcome of Atlanta-New Orleans) and would host the New York Giants in the Wild Card round at CenturyLink Field on January 7 or 8.