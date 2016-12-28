Top-10 Seattle Sports Moments in 2016

The term “next year” is most commonly used in the sports world to indicate mentally moving on from the disappointment of this season to the promise of next. However, just because the season didn’t end on a high note doesn’t mean there weren’t good times as well.

With the Seahawks heading towards the their fifth-straight playoff appearance, the University of Washington football in the College Football Playoff, and the Sounders fresh off their first Major League Soccer Cup win, Seattle has definitely had its memorable moments this year. Yet amidst the good also comes the frustration, disappointment, and heartbreak of sports, which can be as equally unforgettable.

Taking a look at some of the biggest events in Seattle sports from 2016, first here are a few runners-up that couldn’t crack the top-10 but were still momentous in their own right.

Honorable Mentions:

-Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart wins WNBA Rookie of the Year

The three time collegiate player of the year and first overall pick by the Storm finished her rookie season averaging 18.3 points per game, 9.3 rebounds and shot over 45 percent from the field. Stewart is the second straight Storm player to be named ROTY, with Jewel Lloyd winning the award in 2015.

-Kyle Seager doubles to start 10-run comeback vs. Padres

Mariners fans saw the team’s post-season drought extended to 15 years in 2016. However, they were also treated to the greatest comeback in franchise history on June 2 as the Mariners scored 14 runs over two innings to beat the Padres 16-13

-Sounders fire Sigi Schmidt, name Brian Schmetzer as interim head coach

Following several years of post-season disappointment, paired with a horrific 6-12-2 record in 2016, the Sounders fired head coach Sigi Schmidt in late July. His successor Brian Schmetzer, a lifelong Sounders player and coach, proceeded to lead the team on an 8-2-4 stretch to reach the playoffs and capture their first MLS Cup.

-Seahawks stop Patriots on four down, goal line stand to win at New England

The fact that another Seahawks-Patriots game came down to a play from the one-yard line humorously proves that history does often repeat itself. In arguably the biggest win for the Seahawks in 2016, Kam Chancellor and Rob Gronkowski went “mano y mano” on the outside on fourth and goal, with Chancellor holding off the bulking tight end to give Seattle the 31-24 win in Foxborough.

-Markelle Fultz scores 30 in UW debut

It’s not often that a college basketball team who has failed to make the NCAA tournament in five straight years features one of the most touted freshmen in the country. Yet that’s what the University of Washington Huskies have in Markelle Fultz. The guard out of Dematha Catholic High School in Maryland led the team in points (30), rebounds (7) and assists (6) in UW’s season opening loss to Yale.

Now, let’s take a look at the top-10 impactful moments from Seattle sports in 2016…

10. Matthew Wedman scores game winner in conference championship

The Seattle Thunderbirds may not be the most recognizable name in the sports world, but in 2016, they put themselves back on the map for hockey. The Western Hockey League member won their first conference title since 1997, and finished with one of the best records in franchise history. The conference finals were capped with a 4-0 sweep of the Kelowna Rockets when rookie Matthew Wedman scored a sudden death goal in double overtime. The T-Birds would go on to lose in the WHL Finals, but took an enormous step forward in 2016.

9. Jordan Morris spurns Bundesliga, signs with the Sounders

In the world of soccer, there is a popular belief that Europe is the ultimate destination if you want to prove you are a top player. Fresh off of winning a national title at Stanford and the Hermann Trophy, presented to the best male collegiate soccer player, Mercer Island native Jordan Morris had a decision to make: would the 21-year-old chose to take his talent to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, or play for the team he had grown up watching? To the delight of Sounders fans, Morris chose to remain at home and bring his offensive prowess to the MLS, where his 12 goals and four assists landed him the league Rookie of the Year award for 2016.

8. Budda Baker picks off Oregon on first play of the game

How do you end a 12-year winless streak to one of your biggest rivals? A turnover on the first play is definitely a good place to start. All American defensive back Budda Baker picked off Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert on the first play of the game, and set up the Huskies for their first seven points. UW finished with 70 total points in a 49-point rout over the Ducks.

7. Marshawn Lynch retires with tweet

In possibly the most Marshawn Lynch-esque way, the running back announced it was time to hang them up. Literally…

During the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, “Beast Mode” tweeted out a picture of some bright green cleats hanging from a telephone wire, along with the “peace out” emoji. Lynch finished with 9112 rushing yards and 74 touchdowns in his career with the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks.

6. Felix Hernandez sets Mariners franchise strikeout record

2016 was a rough season for Felix Hernandez, as he struggled with command and saw a decline in velocity. However, he did accomplish something that no Mariner has ever done before. On April 24 against the Los Angeles Angles, the Mariners ace struck out Rafael Ortega to hit 2,163 strikeouts, the most ever by a pitcher in a Seattle uniform. King Felix finished the season with an 11-8 record, a 3.82 ERA with 122 strikeouts and 65 walks.

5. Seattle city council down votes street vacation for new Sonics arena

For many Sonics fans across the greater Seattle area, the quest to bring a basketball team back to the city took a disappointing turn on May 2 as the Seattle City council voted against vacating Occidental Avenue, a street running through the middle of proposed arena site. Chris Hansen, a hedge fund manager who had led the charge to bring the Sonics back to Seattle, had established an agreement with the city as well as purchased land in the surrounding area. Occidental was seen as the final roadblock to having a shovel ready stadium, and the popular belief was that the city would vote to vacate the street. But a last minute push by arena opponents appeared to have been just enough, and the vacation was struck down 5-4.

4. Blair Walsh misses game-winning field goal against Seahawks

Emotional rollercoasters and sports might be one of the greatest duos ever. (Seriously, name a better one.) The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks both learned that back on January 10 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game. In a freezing matchup from TCF Bank Stadium in Minnesota, the Vikings, trailing by one, moved the ball inside the Seahawks 10 yard line. With less than 30 seconds remaining, Vikings kicker Blair Walsh set up for a chip shot 27-yard field goal. Moments later, he pushed it wide left.

How did Blair Walsh miss that?😳 https://t.co/Ct6y1VTYVs — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) January 10, 2016

The Seahawks advanced to the divisional round, and the Vikings season came to a cold end.

3. John Ross makes circus catch in Pac-12 Championship

When a college football team wins a conference championship game 41-10, it usually means they did just about everything right. While the defense made a number of key plays throughout the game, including an otherworldly performance by freshman defensive back Taylor Rapp, the offense made potentially one of the greatest plays in 2016. Midway through the third quarter, Jake Browning attempted an ill-advised throw to John Ross near the sideline. With a defender closing in and the pass sailing high, Ross shocked everyone with an incredible catch and score.

ROSS. IS. BOSS. 🔥🔥🔥 What a catch by John Ross and UW takes a 31-7 lead in the 3Q. Watch on FOX. #PurpleReign https://t.co/NG1Wydz2Jj — UW Football (@UW_Football) December 3, 2016

The Huskies win gave them their first Pac-12 championship since 2000, and helped catapult them into the College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama.

2. Ken Griffey Jr. inducted into Hall of Fame

Ken Griffey Jr, arguably one of the greatest players to ever set foot on a baseball field, was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on July 24. Griffey received the highest number of votes ever, appearing on 437 out of 440 ballots, and became the first player to enter the Hall of Fame as a Mariner. Over his 13 years in a Seattle uniform, “the Kid” had a .292 batting average, 417 home runs, almost 2000 hits, and an OPS of .927. To cap off an emotional speech at the induction ceremony, Griffey did what everyone had been waiting for: he flipped his hat around.

1. Stefan Frei helps Sounders to MLS title with diving save

It may go down as one of the greatest saves in MLS Cup history, and was the defining moment for the Seattle Sounders in the quest for their first league title. In the final moments of the second period of extra time, Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore got his head on a cross and the ball looked to be going towards the upper corner.

Out of almost nowhere, Sounders goalkeeper and former Toronto player Stefan Frei stretched out in full extension and was just able to get enough of his hand on it to tip it away. Seattle would go on to win in penalty kicks, and Frei was named MVP, etching his name into Sounders lore with an extraordinary save.