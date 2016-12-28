Year In Review: Top Washington Stories Of 2016

A presidential election, a devastating mall shooting, a MLS Cup, a Seahawks marriage. Here are the top Washington stories from 2016- a year unlike any other year.

10 – “Tacoma Officer Killed Responding To Domestic Violence Call”

A Tacoma police officer responding to a domestic violence call was shot and killed in November. The fallen officer, Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez, had served with the department since 1999. The suspected gunman barricaded himself inside a house, beginning an 11-hour standoff during which authorities say the gunman used two young children as human shields. He was killed by a sheriff’s sniper.

At Gutierrez’ funeral thousands of uniformed officers and others paid tribute to him.

9 – “Northwest Storm Fizzles, Thousands Still Await Power”

Thousands of residents in the Pacific Northwest were without power in October as the remnants of what was billed as a potentially apocalyptic typhoon fizzled.

The National Weather Service attributed the weaker-than-predicted winds to the storm ending up with two pressure centers when it approached the Oregon coastline instead of one big system.

It wasn’t hard to find people joking on social media about the storm’s lackluster performance.

8 – “Settlements For Oso Landslide Survivors”

Survivors and family members of people who died in a massive 2014 landslide north of Seattle have reached a total of $60 million settlement with the state of Washington and the timber company that logged an area above a massive 2014 landslide. A $10 million settlement with Grandy Lake Forest Associates came hours after the state of Washington announced it would pay.

The lawsuit was filed following the devastating March 22, 2014, Oso landslide, which wiped out a rural neighborhood and killed 43 people.

7 – “Russell Wilson And Ciara Are Married”

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara officially tied the knot in July, after announcing their engagement in March. The two exchanged vows at Peckforton Castle in England in front of 100 of their closest friends and family members.

6 – “Minimum Wage Measure Wins, Carbon Tax Loses”

In November, Washington voters approved a measure to raise the statewide minimum wage. Initiative 1433 raises the hourly wage by roughly $4 over three years, to $13.50. Washington’s current minimum age is $9.47 an hour. The measure also requires employers to provide paid sick leave — at least one hour for every 40 worked — that could be used to care for family members or as “safe leave” for those who miss work because of domestic violence.

Supporters of I-1433 said giving low-wage workers hundreds in extra monthly pay will boost the state’s economy, but foes said the measure could cost jobs and force businesses to close.

5 – “Donald Trump’s Victory Sets Off Protests, School Walk Outs”

In Seattle, a group of about 100 protesters gathered in the Capital Hill neighborhood, blocked roads and set a trash bin on fire after the election results were announced. Shortly after, thousands of middle and high school students across Seattle walked out of classes to protest President-elect Donald Trump and his policies. Students who walked out of class got an “unexcused absence,” according to Seattle Public School.

4 – “Ken Griffey Jr. Inducted Into Hall Of Fame”

Twenty-seven years after he first wowed Seattle fans at the Kingdome, Ken Griffey Jr. was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame. The July ceremony capped a remarkable career for the former Mariner, who debuted in the Major League as a teenager and went on to hit 630 home runs, win 10 Gold Glove Awards in center field and win the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 1997.

Griffey, who also played for Cincinnatti and the Chicago White Sox, was elevated to Cooperstown by 99.32 percent of the ballots cast. Griffey is the first Mariners’ player in the Hall.

3 – “Seattle Explosion Levels Buildings, Injures Firefighters”

A natural gas explosion rocked a Seattle neighborhood in March, sending nine firefighters to the hospital and reducing businesses to rubble.Crews were responding to reports of a natural gas leak when the explosion happened along the main thoroughfare of the city’s Greenwood neighborhood, just north of downtown.

One cafe damaged in the blast was pouring coffee for firefighter the next morning. The other businesses leveled were another coffee shop, a gyro shop and a mini mart.

2 – “Seattle Wins First MLS Cup”

The Sounders prevailed 5-4 in a penalty-kick shootout over Toronto FC. The big win capped a tumultuous year for the soccer club, which is backed by some of the most intense fans in the league.

In July the team fired Sigi Schmid, the winningest coach in MLS history, as Seattle sat in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. Then in August Seattle lost star Clint Dempsey after he was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. The team staged a remarkable late season run to qualify for the playoffs and bring back the most notable trophy in the franchise’s history.

1 – “Cascade Mall Shooting Kills Five, Gunman Found”

On Sept. 23, a man carrying a rifle opened fire at a department store cosmetic counter at the Cascade Mall in Burlington. Five people were killed and the gunman fled, prompting a day-long manhunt. Arcan Cetin, 20, was arrested in Oak Harbor and faces five first-degree murder charges.

After Cetin’s initial court hearing his stepfather, David Marshall, told reporters that Cetin “has had mental health issues that we have been working on him with.” Court records show Cetin had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression and his criminal history goes back several years, with charges including assault, DUI, domestic violence and malicious mischief.

The victims in the mall shooting included a 16-year-old girl who had battled cancer and a 95-year-old woman who had gone to the mall with her 64-year-old daughter, who was also killed.

Ranking based on CBS analytics and Associated Press end of the year story rankings.