Winterhawks Snag Late Win At ShoWare Over T-Birds

KENT, December 30, 2016 – The Portland Winterhawks defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-1 Friday night in front of 5,019 at ShoWare Center.
The T-Birds play the Winterhawks Saturday at 7:30pm at Moda Center in the annual New Year’s Eve matchup between the two teams.
Portland (21-17-1-0) took a 1-0 lead at 8:29 of the first period on a goal from Keegan Iverson. Keoni Texeira had the only assist.
The T-Birds outshot the Winterhawks12-11 in the first period.
Seattle (18-14-3-1) tied the game 1-1 at 6:01 of the second period on the power play. Keegan Kolesar carried the puck into the Portland zone on the left wing. Kolesar passed the puck to Aaron Hyman in the right circle. Hyman beat Portland goalie Cole Kehler from the bottom of the right circle for his first goal as a T-Bird. Nolan Volcan had the second assist.
Seattle outshot Portland 16-12 in the second period and led 28-23 in total shots after two periods.
Skyler McKenzie scored the winning goal for the Winterhawks at 15:42 of the third period unassisted.
Both teams had 13 shots on goal in the third period. Seattle outshot Portland 41-36 in the game.
Seattle goalie Rylan Toth had 34 saves on 36 shots and his record is now 14-14-1-0.
Kehler had 40 saves on 41 shots and his record is now 16-12-0-0.
SCORING SUMMARY
First period – 1, Portland, Iverson 14 (Texeira), 8:29. Penalties – McKenzie, Por (boarding), 16:47.
Second period – 2, Seattle, Hyman 2 (Kolesar, Volcan), 6:01 (pp). Penalties – Ginnell, Por (tripping), 4:43. Volcan, Sea (roughing), 20:00.
Third period – 3, Portland, McKenzie 26, 15:42. Penalties – Bear, Sea (tripping), 4:28.
Shots on goal – Seattle 12-16-13 41, Portland 11-12-13 36. Goalies – Seattle, Toth 36 shots-34 saves (14-14-1-0); Portland, Kehler 41-40 (16-12-0-0). Power plays – Seattle 1-2; Portland 0-2. A – 5,019. Referees – Mike Campbell, Mark Pearce. Linesmen – Zach Brooks, Michael McGowan.