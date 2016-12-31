T-Birds Close Out 2016 With Win Over Winterhawks

PORTLAND, December 31, 2016 – The Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Portland Winterhawks 3-2 Saturday night in front of 10,947 at the Moda Center.

The T-Bird next game is Friday, January 6, at 7:35pm against the Everett Silvertips at ShoWare Center.

Portland (21-18-1-0) took a 1-0 lead at 14:38 of the first period on a goal from Ryan Hughes. Henri Jokiharju had the only assist.

The Winterhawks outshot the T-Birds 13-6 in the first period.

Seattle (19-14-3-1) tied the game 1-1 when shorthanded at 11:50 of the second period. Scott Eansor got to a loose puck along left boards and came into the Portland zone on a breakaway. Eansor beat Portland goalie Cole Kehler with a backhand shot high to the glove side.

The Winterhawks took the lead back at 16:42 of the second on an unassisted goal by Cody Glass.

Seattle outshot Portland 10-3 in the second period. Both teams had 16 shots on goal after two periods.

The T-Birds tied the game 2-2 at 5:26 of the third period. Jarret Tyszka took a shot from the left point that rebounded off Kehler. Zack Andrusiak dug at the rebound and got the puck past the Portland goalie on a scramble play in the crease. Luke Ormsby had the second assist on the goal.

Ormsby got the T-Birds the lead at 3-2 at 10:22 when he put back a rebound from on top of the crease. Andrusiak took a shot the Ormsby batted past Kehler for his second goal of the season. Jarret Tyszka had the second assist.

The T-Birds were called for hooking with 3:12 left in the game. Just after starting the power play, Portland pulled Kehler for a six-on-four advantage on the power play. The T-Birds limited Portland’s chances on the power play clearing the defensive zone several times, just missing the empty net twice.

Seattle outshot Portland 17-6 in the third period and 33-22 in the game.

Toth made 20 saves on 22 shots and his record is now 15-14-1-0.

Kehler made 30 saves on 33 shots and his record is now 16-13-0-0.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Portland, Hughes 14 (Jokiharju), 14:38. Penalties – Texeira, Por (high sticking), 5:10. Adams, Sea (roughing), 5:10. Adams, Sea (major-fighting), 7:34. Clayton, Por (major-fighting), 7:34. Neuls, Sea (tripping), 9:26. Ottenbreit, Sea (kneeing),

Second period – 2, Seattle, Eansor 17, 11:50 (sh). 3, Portland, Glass 20, 16:42. Penalties – Kolesar, Sea (roughing), 1:21. McKenzie, Por (roughing), 1:21. MacEachern, Por (major-fighting), 1:21. Wedman, Sea (major-fighting), 1:21. Ginnell, Por (high-sticking), 6:06. Bear, Sea (interference), 10:56. Iverson, Por (hooking), 18:36.

Third period – 4, Seattle, Andrusiak 4 (Tyszka, Ormsby), 5:26. 5, Seattle, Ormsby 2 (Andrusiak, Tyszka), 10:22. Penalties – Ottenbreit, Sea (interference), 3:00. Iverson, Por (tripping), 6:43. Weinger, Por (high-sticking), 12:16. Hyman, Sea (hooking), 16:48. Iverson, Por (slashing), 20:00.

Shots on goal – Seattle 6-10-17 33, Portland 13-3-6 22. Goalies – Seattle, Toth 22 shots-20 saves (15-14-1-0); Portland, Kehler 33-30 (16-13-0-0). Power plays – Seattle 0-4; Portland 0-5. A – 10,947. Referees – Adam Griffiths, Dexter Rasmussen. Linesmen – Jarrod Bowman, Scott Mackey.