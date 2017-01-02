Seattle Firetrucks Collide, Sending 8 Firefighters To Hospital

SEATTLE (AP) – A collision between two Seattle firetrucks responding to a call sent eight firefighters to the hospital.
Fire department officials told the Seattle Times that police are investigating the Sunday morning crash, which involved a ladder truck and a fire engine. Officials said the firefighters suffered no serious injuries.
Department spokeswoman Alice Kim said the fire engine and ladder truck were responding to an automatic fire alarm when they collided just before 8 a.m. The ladder truck went through an empty parking lot and smashed the storefront of a massage business.
The business, Elements Massage, had been scheduled to open midafternoon on Sunday, according to its owners Larry Culp. The incident affected some lighting and an overhang with the business’s sign — damage Culp said was “cosmetic.”
Seattle Police Department Detective Mark Jamieson said the cause of the crash is under investigation and that it wasn’t clear how fast the trucks were going went they collided.
Kim said the fire department will conduct an internal investigation.