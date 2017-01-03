Best Consignment Shops In Seattle To Sell Clothing And Accessories

By Karen Ulvestad The clothing consignment market in Seattle is vast, and there are many choices. Most consignment stores pay the consignee a portion of the items selling price. Each store offers a little different arrangement, and it is detailed on their websites. These stores vary in sizes from normal to plus, and specific brand names bring higher profits.

Sell Your Sole

2121 1st Ave., Suite 101

Seattle, WA 98121

(206) 443-2616

www.sellyoursoleconsignment.com 2121 1st Ave., Suite 101Seattle, WA 98121(206) 443-2616 Sell Your Sole is located in Belltown, and is a selectively curated consignment store. Each item is in pristine condition, and displayed in an easy-to-see arrangement. Every item in the store is a high-end designer label piece. Consignment drop-offs do not need an appointment, and the seller receives 50 percent of the selling price. Payments for items sold are cut the 1st of the month following the sale, and mailed. For in-depth details on consignment, their website is easy to follow, and answers most questions.

Zelda Zonk Consignment

2210 California Ave. S.W.

Seattle, WA 98116

(206) 932-0961

www.zeldazonkconsignment.com 2210 California Ave. S.W.Seattle, WA 98116(206) 932-0961 Zelda Zonk is located in West Seattle, and specializes in unique contemporary designers. The store carries clothing, belts, boots, bags, hats, scarves, and jewelry. Each item is in perfect condition, and hand-selected by the staff. An appointment is needed to drop-off items for consignment on Tuesday through Saturday. The shop requires an initial $5 payment to set-up an account for their online sales tracking system. Other details are listed on their website.

Two Big Blondes

2501 S. Jackson St.

Seattle, WA 98144

(206) 762-8620

www.twobigblondes.com 2501 S. Jackson St.Seattle, WA 98144(206) 762-8620 Two Big Blondes is located in Seattle’s Central District. This consignment shop specializes in women’s clothing size 14 and up, and shoes size 8 and up. All the items sold in this store are high-quality, without stains, and look great. An appointment is not needed for consignee’s bringing in items for consignment, except if there are more than 30 items. Items will be displayed for 100 days, and can be picked-up if they do not sell. The seller receives 40 percent of the sale price or 50 percent in-store credit. Further details of the consignment policies are listed on their website. Related: Best Vintage Stores In Seattle

Alexandra’s

412 Olive Way

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 623-1214

www.alexandrasonline.com 412 Olive WaySeattle, WA 98101(206) 623-1214 Alexandra’s is in the heart of downtown Seattle, and specializes in top end designers. All of their items are from last season’s fashions, and offered at a fraction of the “new” price. Each item is in perfect shape in all ways. An appointment is not needed to drop off items, though it is recommended to call the store before bring the items. Consignments last 1 year, and all items that do not sell are donated to the Children’s Orthopedic Hospital in the consignee’s name. Items are shown in the store during the appropriate season, allowing the store to sell at a higher price. The seller receives 40 percent of the selling price. Other details are listed on their website.