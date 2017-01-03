Four Huskies Declare For 2017 NFL Draft

In a Tuesday morning press release, the University of Washington athletics announced that safety Budda Baker, cornerback Sidney Jones, defensive lineman Elijah Qualls, and wide receiver John Ross will all forgo their senior season at UW and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Baker, Jones and Qualls were all big pieces for a Huskies defense that led the nation in takeaways (33) and was ranked 8th in points allowed per game (17.2).
Ross’ departure was reported on Monday by ESPN, but wasn’t confirmed by UW until Tuesday’s announcement.
“These four players have been a big part of the progress this program has made during their time here,” UW head coach Chris Petersen said in the press release. “We wish them all the success in the world as they pursue their professional goals.”
It’s no surprise to see the four players declare for the NFL Draft following a successful season at Washington. Jones and Ross are both projected first-round picks, with Qualls and Baker slated for the second-round.
Jones, Ross, Qualls and Baker join seniors Kevin King, Psalm Wooching, Joe Mathis, Jake Eldrenkamp and Darrell Daniels, who all hope to find a new home in the NFL come April 27th.