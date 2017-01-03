Seattle Officer Uses iPhone App To Locate Stolen Car

SEATTLE (CBS) – It seems there is now an app for everything, and one of those apps may help you find a stolen item some day.
A Seattle police officer responded to a stolen car report Monday morning, after the owner left his keys in the ignition to deliver a package and returned to find his car missing, with his iPhone inside.
The owner alerted the officer of the items in his car. Aware of the ‘Find My iPhone’ application, the officer used the program to locate the missing car – which was then heading down I-5.
Nearby patrol officers were alerted of the stolen car’s location, and police arrested two occupants in the car, a 19-year-old male and a 20-year-old female.
The suspects were later booked in King County Jail for investigation of auto theft.