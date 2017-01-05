Competency Exam Ordered For Man Charged In Mall Shooting

January 5, 2017 5:47 PM
Filed Under: burlington, cascade mall

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for the 20-year-old man charged with fatally shooting five people at a Washington state shopping mall in September.

Prosecutors filed five aggravated murder charges against Arcan Cetin on Wednesday and during Thursday’s arraignment, Cetin’s lawyers asked the judge to order a competency evaluation before Cetin enters a plea.

The Skagit County Superior Court judge granted that motion.

Cetin’s stepfather has said that Cetin suffers from psychiatric problems.

Police say Cetin entered the Cascade Mall in Burlington on Sept. 23 and headed for the Macy’s Women’s store. Surveillance video shows Cetin shooting a teenage girl near some clothing racks and then shooting an adult man. He next went to the cosmetics section where he shot three women.

Police captured Cetin about 30 hours later near his Oak Harbor, Washington, apartment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia