Fire Breaks Out In Downtown Thursday

SEATTLE (CBS) – Smoked filled downtown Seattle Thursday as fire crews battled a building fire near Pike Place Market.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call placed at 2:54 p.m. about a fire that broke out at 1919 First Avenue between Stewart and Virginia. The fire was extinguished within an hour.
First Avenue is closed in both directions as crews work to clean up the blaze. Seattle Department of Transportation are telling drivers to use alternate routes.
This is the second incident disrupting downtown Thursday. A crash involving a pedestrian sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning.