Four Sounders Named to USMNT January Camp Roster

Thursday morning, head coach Bruce Arena named his roster for the United States men’s national team January camp.

Four Sounders — goalkeeper Stefan Frei, defender Chad Marshall, defender Brad Evans and forward Jordan Morris — all were named to the annual first-of-the-year training camp.

Morris is the least surprising name on the list. The Sounders homegrown signing from last year scored 12 goals and four assists en route to winning the MLS Rookie of the Year award. Morris has one goal on 12 appearances with the national team.

Evans makes his return to the USMNT fold for the first time since 2015. He has 25 caps and one goal with the US, scoring the game-winner in a World Cup qualifying match against Jamaica back in 2013.

Marshall, a three time MLS Defender of the Year winner, hasn’t played on the USMNT since 2010. His first of 11 caps with the team came back in 2005, during Bruce Arena’s first stint as head coach. Despite being a defender, Marshall is a solid aerial option in the box during set pieces. His four goals for the Sounders in 2016 were tied for third most on the team.

Frei is arguably the most surprising name on this list. The 30-year-old, Swiss-born keeper is in the process of completing his eligibility for USMNT participation. Frei had eight shutouts during the 2016 season and played a huge role in Seattle’s penalty kick shootout win over Toronto FC in MLS Cup.

Sounders forward Clint Demspey, a regular starter with the USMNT, has been out since August after being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. While his future with the Sounders and the national team is uncertain, Arena isn’t counting out the second leading goal-scorer in USMNT history.

“Clint’s making great progress,” Arena told the Associated Press. “He’s not fully ready to come into our camp, but we really believe by March he’ll be ready to play in Seattle and be a possibility for our qualifiers.”

January camp is slated to begin Jan. 10 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. The training includes a pair of international friendlies, Jan. 29 vs. Serbia and Feb. 3 vs. Jamaica.

Entire USMNT January camp roster:

Goalkeepers (5): David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders FC), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls).

Defenders (10): DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC), Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Taylor Kemp (D.C. United), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC), Keegan Rosenberry (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City).

Midfielders (12): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Jermaine Jones (Unattached), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Kekuta Manneh (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Dax McCarty (New York Red Bulls), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC).

Forwards (5): Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy).