Wounded Washington State Officer Improving In Hospital

January 6, 2017 12:18 PM

SEATTLE (AP) – A Washington state police officer who was shot in the head last month while responding to a call has shown signs of improvement in the hospital.

Mount Vernon Lt. Chris Cammock says officer Mike McClaughry was moved out of the intensive-care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Wednesday. He is now in serious but stable condition.

Cammock tells the Skagit Valley Herald the 60 year-old veteran police officer still has a long recovery ahead.

McClaughry had been in the intensive-care unit since the Dec. 15 shooting, He was responding to a shooting in Mount Vernon, 60 miles north of Seattle, when he was shot. After a lengthy standoff at a home, officers arrested Ernesto Lee Rivas, a 44-year-old repeat felon who has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Two teenagers in the home also have been charged. Authorities said police faced repeated gunfire during the standoff.

 

