Doug Baldwin Pins Ball Against His Leg For Unbelievable Catch

Ryan Mayer

The Seahawks wide receivers showed off their pass catching abilities in extraordinary ways against the Detroit Lions in their Wild Card playoff game. First, it was Paul Richardson putting on a show with multiple one handed catches. Then, Doug Baldwin decided to get in on the act.

On a drive late in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks wide receiver made one of the weirder catches you will see. As Baldwin was falling to the ground attempting to corral the ball, it popped loose and he was forced to get creative, pinning the ball against his backside with one hand while rolling over. Trust me, you have to look at these photos, likely a couple times, to believe it.

But, Baldwin wasn’t done. He proceeded to make an “easier” one handed snag just a couple plays later stealing a touchdown from teammate Jermaine Kearse.

The touchdown put the Seahawks up 26-6 and they would go on to win the game by that score. The Seahawks will now face the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta in the divisional round next week.