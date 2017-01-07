WATCH: Paul Richardson Makes Insane One Handed TD Catch

Ryan Mayer

The Seahawks played host to the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night. Through the first quarter and change, the game played out to be a defensive struggle with neither team being able to put points on the board. The Seahawks offensive line struggled to protect Russell Wilson and the Lions offense kept misfiring in key situations including a fourth-and-one from the Seahawks 40.

Immediately following the fourth down stop, the Seahawks were finally able to give the 12th man something to cheer about thanks to a catch from Paul Richardson that may be the best catch you’ve seen all season.

On fourth-and-goal from the one, Richardson made a one handed snag despite having a Lions defender draped over him like a coat on a hanger.

Is @prich10 for real?!

No regard for the defender. And STILL makes the insane one-handed TD catch.

WHAT?! #DETvsSEA https://t.co/xhfiNHlvOB — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017

The drive lasted 14 plays and took 7:45 off the clock while giving the Seahawks a 7-0 lead with a little under seven minutes to go in the first half of play.