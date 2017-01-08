Multiple Crashes, Spinouts In Snow Close Eastbound I-90

Seahawks Team Grades: Seattle Runs Away From Detroit With Second-Half SurgeThe Seattle Seahawks won their 10th straight home playoff game on Saturday night against the visiting Detroit Lions, grinding out a 26-6 win at CenturyLink Field. With the win, the Seahawks will advance to next weekend's NFC Divisional Playoff round where they will face the NFC South Division champion Atlanta Falcons. Those two teams played in the same postseason round back in 2012, with the Falcons emerging victorious. The key to this win over the Lions was the successful ground game the Seattle offense mounted behind a finally healthy Thomas Rawls, who ran for 161 yards and a touchdown against the Detroit defense.