TBirds Start 2017 With Back-To-Back Wins

The Seattle Thunderbirds started the year off with a bang.

After knocking off the US Division leading Everett Silvertips on Friday night, Seattle then went on the road and picked up a win against the Spokane Chiefs.

FRIDAY: The Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Everett Silvertips 4-3 in a shootout Friday night at ShoWare Center.

Keegan Kolesar was the only shooter to score in the shootout and his goal wasn’t counted until after a video review. Kolesar was the first shooter and he deked left then brought the puck back right and put it through Everett goalie Mario Petit’s legs. Petit slid backwards into the net with the puck under him and after he crossed the goal line he tried to throw the puck back into the crease. The referee did not immediately point for a goal and went to the scorer’s box to initiate a video review. After several minutes the referee pointed at center ice and awarded the goal to Kolesar.

Seattle goalie Rylan Toth stopped Orrin Centazzo with his right pad and denied Conner Eetu Tuulola and Devon Skoleski on their attempts to beat him through the legs. Toth finished the game with 38 saves on 41 shots and his record is now 16-14-1-0.

Alexander True and Zack Andrusiak, the T-Birds second and third shooters, were not able to convert on their shootout attempts.

Seattle (20-14-3-1) went in front 1-0 at 12:31 of the first period on Luke Orsmby’s third goal of the season. Anthony Bishop brought the puck off the right boards and took a shot from the right circle. The puck rebounded off Everett goalie Mario Petit into the slot where Ormbsy trailing the play got to it. Ormbsy beat Petit high on the stick side.

The T-Birds took a 2-0 lead at 18:03 of the first when Zack Andrusiak scored off a scramble. Donovan Neuls and Turner Ottenbreit each got shots in close on Petit. The puck popped to Andrusiak to the left of the net. Andrusiak put the puck over Petit as the goalie tried to slide across the crease to make the save.

Seattle outshot Everett 13-11 in the first period.

Donovan Neuls gave the T-Birds a 3-0 lead 1:03 into the second period. Ryan Gropp had the puck in the left corner on a delayed penalty call on Everett. Neuls came off the bench and Gropp hit him with a pass in the slot. Neuls beat Petit over the glove for his ninth goal of the season. Matthew Wedman had the second assist.

Everett (25-5-6-1) got on the board at 10:11 of the second on a power-play goal from Dominic Zwerger. Riley Sutter and Matt Fonteyne had the assists.

Everett outshot Seattle 13-8 in the second period and led 24-21 in shots after two periods.

The Silvertips cut the T-Birds lead to one goal at 2:03 of the third on power-play goal from Riley Sutter. Patrick Bajkov and Connor Dewar had the assists.

Everett tied the game 3-3 on a power-play goal by Matt Fonteyne at 3:15 of the third. Zwerger and Davis had the assists.

Everett outshot Seattle 13-6 in the third period and led 37-27 in shots after 60 minutes.

The teams played overtime without a whistle with each team having chances but Toth and Petit made the saves.

Petit finished the game with 25 saves on 28 shots and his record is now 8-2-2-1.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Seattle, Ormbsy 3 (Bishop), 12:31. 2, Seattle, Andrusiak 5 (Neuls, Ottenbreit), 18:03. Penalties – No penalties.

Second period – 3, Seattle, Neuls 9 (Gropp, Wedman), 1:03. 4, Everett, Zwerger 18 (Sutter, Davis), 10:11 (pp). Penalties – Harsch, Sea (holding), 9:23. Wedman, Sea (hooking), 10:50. Dewar, Evt (interference), 13:08. Ormsby, Sea (roughing), 13:08. Wylie, Evt (roughing), 13:08.

Third period – 5, Everett, Sutter 12 (Bajkov, Dewar), 2:03 (pp). 6, Everett, Fonteyne 11 (Zwerger, Davis), 3:15 (pp). Penalties – Ottenbreit, Sea (interference), :18. True, Sea (slashing), 2:03. Tuulola, Evt (holding), 3:43.

Overtime – No scoring. Penalties – No penalties.

Shootout – Seattle 1 (Kolesar G, True NG, Andrusiak NG). Everett 0 (Centazzo NG, Tuulola NG, Skoleski NG).

Shots on goal – Seattle 13-8-6-2-1 29, Everett 11-13-13-4-0 41. Goalies – Seattle, Toth 41 shots-38 saves (16-14-1-0); Everett, Petit 28-25 (8-2-2-1). Power plays – Seattle 0-3; Everett 3-4. A – 4,418. Referees – Jeff Ingram, Shane Warschaw. Linesmen – Nick Bilko, Michael Labbe.

Saturday: Down a goal entering the third period Sunday night in Spokane, the Seattle Thunderbirds came out firing, putting 22 shots on Spokane Chiefs goalie Dawson Weatherill.

Shots from Keegan Kolesar and Ethan Bear in the third found the back of the net to give the T-Birds a 2-1 victory over the Chiefs at Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane.

Seattle (21-14-3-1) tied the game 1-1 at 6:21 of the third period. Bear made a stretch to Kolesar who carried the puck into the right circle of the Spokane zone. Kolesar took a wrist shot that rebounded off Weatherill into the low slot. Kolesar followed his shot and put the rebound under Weatherill for his sixth goal of the season.

The T-Birds took a 2-1 lead with 4:21 left in the third. Aaron Hyman had the puck at the right point. Hyman passed the puck to Bear in the high slot. Bear turned and took a wrist shot. Ryan Gropp was in front of Weatherill and tipped Bear’s shot past the goalie for his 10th goal of the season.

Seattle goalie Rylan Toth made 27 saves to improve his record to 17-14-1-0.

Spokane (17-17-5-2) took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal from Jaret Anderson-Dolan at 15:42 of the second period. Hudson Elynuik and Kailer Yamamoto had the assists.

The Chiefs led in shots on goal after two periods, 17-16, by outshooting the T-Birds 11-6 in the second period.

The T-Birds outshot the Chiefs 22-11 in the third period and 38-28 in the game.

Weatherill had 36 saves on 38 shots and his record is now 6-10-3-1.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – No scoring. Penalties – Reid, Spo (hooking), :28. Faith, Spo (interference), 3:51. Volcan, Sea (interference), 15:55.

Second period – 1, Spokane, Anderson-Dolan 20 (Elynuik, Ka. Yamamoto), 15:42. Penalties – Volcan, Sea (slashing), 1:17. Elynuik, Spo (boarding), 7:42. Neuls, Sea (hooking), 15:17.

Third period – 2, Seattle, Kolesar 6 (Bear), 6:21. 3, Seattle, Gropp 10 (Bear, Hyman), 15:39. Penalties – No penalties.

Shots on goal – Seattle 10-6-22 38, Spokane 6-11-11 28. Goalies – Seattle, Toth 28 shots-27 saves (17-14-1-0); Spokane, Weatherill 38-36 (6-10-3-1). Power plays – Seattle 0-3; Spokane 1-3. A – 4,125. Referees – Kevin Bennett, Duncan Brow. Linesmen – Michael Boisvert, Jeremi Del Campo.