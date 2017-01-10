Best Restaurants In Seattle For Valentine’s Day 2017

By Karen Ulvestad Seattle is home to a wide variety of restaurants for Valentine’s Day dinner. Whether spontaneous or with future reservations, these restaurants offer a variety of cuisine to enjoy with a loved one. The perfect combination of food, views, and romance can be found within the city and its surrounding areas.

Ray’s

6049 Seaview Ave. N.W.

Seattle, WA 98107

(206) 789-3770

www.rays.com 6049 Seaview Ave. N.W.Seattle, WA 98107(206) 789-3770 Ray’s is located on the waterfront in Ballard.near Shilshole Bay. The views from the restaurant is amazing, along with the food. It is known for its seafood, though there are other items on the menu.The Grilled Wild King Salmon is a delicate blend of flavors that tantilize the taste buds. The menu is filled with culinary delights from the appetizers to the desert finally. It is best to make reservations for the restaurant Ray’s Boathouse. For a less formal dinner, Ray’s Cafe offers a complete menu filled with great seafood. The cafe does not need reservations.

SkyCity

400 Broad St.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 905-2100

www.spaceneedle.com 400 Broad St.Seattle, WA 98109(206) 905-2100 SkyCity offers a 360 degree view of Seattle at 500 feet above the city. The restaurant rotates while dinning. Originally part of the 1962 World’s Fair, the Space Needle has become a Seattle icon. The restaurant serves a variety of succulent entrees, including apple wood smoked prime rib of beef and wild salmon (part of the 3 course meal). The menu offers several delicious alacart items too. The food is as exquisite as the view of the city, mountains, and Puget Sound. It is best to make advanced reservations.

Marrakesh

2334 2nd Ave.

Seattle, WA 98121

(206) 956-0500

www.marrakeshseattle.com 2334 2nd Ave.Seattle, WA 98121(206) 956-0500 Marrakesh is known for its Moroccan food and entertainment. This restaurant is down-to-Earth in lower Capitol Hill. The decor is exotic, and looks straight from Morocco. The food reflects the rich culture and greets the taste buds with a rich blend of flavors. The atmospher is casual. Customers sit on pillows on the floor, and eat with their fingers. This tradition comes from the Moroccan region, along with the music and entertainment. Reservations are not required.

Chanterelle

316 Main St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

(425) 774-0650

www.chanterellewa.com 316 Main St.Edmonds, WA 98020(425) 774-0650 Chantrelle is located just north of Seattle, and offers a intimate dinning experience. This small restaurant sits on Main Street in downtown Edmonds. The food is wonderful with the menu filled with a variety of choices. The menu includes seafood, meats, pasta, and salads. Paring the amazing food with the historic building creates a winning atmosphere for a quiet dinner for 2. It is best to make reservations due to the size of the restaurant and its popularity.