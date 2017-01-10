Prosise, Reece Both Practicing Ahead of Saturday’s Playoff Tilt

SEATTLE (CBS) – Pete Carroll met with the media prior to the Seahawks first practice of the week and spoke about the teams overall mentality heading into this weekends playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“We’re feeling really healthy going in, a couple guys still in question but basically we’re in pretty good shape,” Carroll said. “Looking forward to a great week.”

With a 26-6 win this past Saturday in the Wild Card round over the Detroit Lions, the Seahawks now head t0 Atlanta for a rematch against the NFC South champion Falcons.

One of the biggest questions heading into the week was the availability of C.J. Prosise. The first-year running back out of Notre Dame had an a stretch of impressive performances against both New England and Philadelphia before suffering a shoulder injury that sidelined him in Nov. 20.

“He’s going to work through the week. He was out there in the walk through today and will get to practice and see what he can do,” Carroll said. “He’s going to have to go full speed and let it rip. If he’s holding back, he won’t play.”

Along with Prosise updates were the comments about fullback Marcel Reece. The former Oakland Raider Pro Bowler, who the Seahawks signed back in early December, suffered a foot injury against the Lions, but seems to have recovered fine.

“[Reece]’s practicing today. He’s in good shape and he bounced back quickly,” Carroll said.

A wide receiver while at the University of Washington, Reece has been used by the Seahawks both in the run game as well as through the air.

“Marcel gives us the fullback that you can run him a couple different personnels and we used three different personnels with him in the game,” Carroll said. “He’s very versatile and very smart. We’re not restricted in any way with the kinds of things we like to do when he’s playing for us.”

Thomas Rawls, Seattle’s second-leading rusher in 2016, ran for a Seahawks’ playoff record 161 yards and one touchdown in Saturday’s win over the Lions. While the performance of Rawls was a huge boost for Seattle, the complete package of Rawls-Prosise-Reece for Saturday’s game against Atlanta gives the Seahawks some added punch on offense.