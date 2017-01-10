Zillow Donates $5 Million Towards New UW Computer Science Building

SEATTLE (CBS) – Seattle-based real estate company Zillow announced Tuesday that it will donate $5 million towards the development of a second computer science and engineering building on University of Washington campus, following other Seattle companies Microsoft and Amazon as donors for the project.
The construction on the building could begin as soon as immediately, per approval from the UW Regents on the budget and funding plan. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday.
Zillow’s donation is a small dent in the $110 million project. Microsoft donated $10 million in June 2015, and Amazon followed suit with another $10 million donation last October.
If the timeline goes as planned, the 130,000-square-foot building could open as early as 2019. Currently, the Computer Science & Engineering major is a top choice among incoming freshman, and the program is currently turning away a majority of student applicants.
After this donation, UW has about $90 million for the $110 million project. It could be only a matter of time before another Seattle-based company decides to add their name to the project.