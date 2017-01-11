10 Tips: Protect Your Home From Water Damage

Here in the Pacific Northwest we are accustomed to a lot of rain and we are surrounded by water from the Puget Sound and so many beautiful rivers and lakes. With all that beauty and all that water we are also aware that it poses a constant threat of water damage to the exterior and interior of our homes.

Unfortunately, most homeowners do not know that there are simple things you can do to protect your home from water damage.

First things first, check your insurance policy. Are you covered in the event of a flood? Most people are not. Most policies do cover damage as a result of rainfall but they do not cover damage as a result of an overflowing river. For that type of coverage you need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy. Flood insurance can be purchased from the federal government’s and from some private insurers. For more information about purchasing flood insurance from the Federal Government, visit our site for link to: National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) .

While you may not be able to control the amount of rainfall you receive here in the Puget Sound area, nor can you stop a river from overflowing there are many things you can do to protect your home from preventable water disasters.

Take the time to follow these tips each year before so you can be protected from water damage. If you need assistance with any of these items call the professionals at Jim Dandy Sewer.

The Institute for Business & Home Safety offers the following tips:

Inspect hoses leading to all appliances and faucets. Check hoses leading to water heaters, dishwashers, washing machines and refrigerator ice makers annually. Replace those with cracks or leaks, and replace them all every five to seven years.

Inspect showers and tubs. Check the seal and caulking around showers and tubs to make sure they are watertight.

Shut off the water supply to the washing machine while away on vacation, and never leave the house while the washer or dishwasher is running.

Know the location of the main water shut off valve in your home. A damaged hose or a burst pipe can send water racing into your home. By knowing where this valve is located and how to shut off the main water supply, you can save yourself time and money.

Install an emergency pressure release valve in your plumbing system. This will protect against the increased pressure caused by freezing pipes and can help prevent your pipes from bursting.

Check pipes. Look closely for cracks and leaks and have the pipes repaired immediately.

Caulk and seal windows. Preventive maintenance will guard against water seepage.

Inspect your roof. Look for missing, damaged, and aging shingles.

Check your downspouts. Remove debris that may have accumulated in downspouts and rain gutters. Position downspouts so that they direct water away from the house.

Check sprinklers and irrigation systems. Be sure sprinklers and irrigation systems are not damaging the walls and foundations of the house; turn off and drain outside faucets to protect against frozen pipes.

Install gutter guards. Gutter guards are the device used to protect the clogging of the roof gutter so that the water from the roof may flow easily and accumulation of water does not take place on the roof but away from the house.

