Tips to Avoid Plumbing Nightmares

Let’s face it: life is strange and homeownership often comes with unexpected expenses and sometimes scary problems!

Keeping your sanity amidst all this uncertainty can prove difficult but one thing you shouldn’t do is add to the list by creating a Plumbing Nightmare in your home.

How do you create a plumbing nightmare? The biggest plumbing nightmares are caused when homeowners don’t follow simple steps to protect the piping system and sewer lines connected to their homes.

Here are 10 Tips to help you avoid a Plumbing Nightmare this month and all year long:

Never Pour Grease Down the Sink.Grease clogs the pipes and if done repeatedly can completely block wastewater from draining into your sewer lines. If this happens then your sink may back up and create a mess in your kitchen. Avoid Flushable Wipes.We know what you are thinking, why would they sell them if they are known to clog toilets? We have no idea! Homes located in cities with older sewer systems, like Seattle and the surrounding areas, often have fragile and crumbling sewer systems that are not adequately built to handle “flushable” wipes. Similarly, avoid drop in toilet bowl cleaners. The chemicals that make up these disks can corrode pipes over time and therefore cause cracks. A cracked sewer line can be a costly and messy problem to solve. Best to stick with traditional toilet bowl cleaning methods. Know the location of your main water shut off.In the event that a pipe or plumbing fixture in your home does begin to leak you should know where to go to turn off the water supply to your house. This will stop all water from being used and prevent the leak from causing further damage. Once the water is shut off, call a professional so they can examine the cause of the leak, get it repaired, and get your home back to full working order. Know the location and how to shut off the water supply to your hot waterheater in the event it is damaged and starts to leak. Also you should place a pan underneath it, so that if it does begin to leak, there isn’t water spilled all over the floor. Inspecting your hot water heater to make sure it is in good working order is a good idea. Have your sewer line regularly inspected. Most people do not do this and we cannot stress enough the importance of knowing the health of your sewer line. Many side sewer systems in the Seattle and Puget Sound Area are over 100 years old and have never been repaired. Overtime, tree roots, ground shifting, and debris can cause these lines to create messy back-ups in your home. An inexpensive camera inspection of your sewer line can pinpoint areas of concern and help you avoid very costly excavation repairs down the road.Visit our Coupons and Special Offers for 15% off a Sewer Line Inspection. Get familiar with your water bill.If you notice an unexpected increase in the monthly cost, it could mean you have an undetected leak. Call a professional to come out and inspect your plumbing system. Often times leaks in the walls go undetected until dangerous mold has developed. This can damage your health and your home. Have the name and number of your plumber handy at all times.Use a trusted and reliable plumber, not a plumber that spends large amount of money on expensive marketing. And not one that uses commissioned sales people to up sale you on unnecessary services. Using those types of plumbers can cause a real plumbing nightmare when you get presented with the bill. Call the EXPERTS at Jim Dandy Sewer & Plumbing to avoid all of these types of Plumbing Nightmares. 539.1797 Affordable, Reliable, Dependable Too! Jim Dandy is the Plumber for You!

