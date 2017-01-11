To avoid costly sewer line repair and replacement homeowners should be really conscientious about the trash they put in their sinks, garbage disposals and toilets. If you must have your sewer line repaired we can help with trenchless sewer line repair methods.

Why is this a problem?

Any solid matter that you put down the toilet or drainpipe has the potential to cause blockages in both the public sewer or your own private drain. This can lead to:

Raw sewage overflowing in your home or your neighbor’s home;

An expensive and unpleasant cleanup;

Raw sewage overflowing into yards, and streets;

Potential contact with disease-causing organisms;

An increase in operation and maintenance costs for local sewer departments, which can cause higher sewer bills for customers;

Increased pollution due to sewage spills caused by the blockages.

To avoid an emergency plumbing problem that could require excavation in your yard don’t put these items in your sink, garbage disposal or drainpipe:

fats, oils or grease from cooking, cars or lawnmowers

coffee grinds

egg shells

produce stickers

chunks of garbage

disposable diapers

feminine hygiene products

paper towels

flushable cat litter

rags

condoms

bags/wrappings and cardboard

motor oil, transmission fluids, anti-freeze or other toxic chemicals

solvents, paints, turpentine, nail polish, polish remover

flammable or explosive substances

corrosive substances that are either acidic or caustic

needles and sharps

prescription and over-the-counter medications

