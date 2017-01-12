Roof Collapses Due To Snow At Oregon School Gym

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A central Oregon district closed all its schools Thursday after a gymnasium roof collapsed at a Bend elementary.

Nobody was in the gym when the roof fell at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School, the Bend-La Pine School District said. There will be no classes for the rest of the week as district-wide roof assessments are conducted.

The weight from 2 feet of snow has strained roofs throughout Central Oregon. Bend firefighters responded to a collapse Wednesday evening, and a FedEx distribution center was evacuated because a collapse was feared, The (Bend) Bulletin reported.

Meanwhile, to the northwest, five people escaped injury west of Portland when the roof of the warehouse in which they were sleeping collapsed. Hillsboro Fire and Rescue spokesman Storm Smith said the three men and two women were wet from flooding caused by fire-sprinkler pipes.

Schools were closed, and more than 5,000 Portland General Electric customers remained without power Thursday as the Portland area recovered from one of the biggest snowstorms in its history.

Almost a foot of snow fell in downtown Portland on Tuesday and Wednesday, putting it in the conversation with similar storms from 1980 and 1995.

