2017 MLS Schedule Released

The Sounders now know the road they’ll have to take to get back to MLS Cup this year.

Thursday afternoon, Major League Soccer released the 2017 regular season schedule. Seattle will start the season on the road, with a pair of games in Houston and Montreal before their home opener Sunday, March 19 against the New York Red Bulls.

Other notable matchups include:

-March 31, Seattle vs. Atlanta: The Sounders first game against 2017 newcomer Atlanta United FC.

-May 6, Seattle vs. Toronto: A rematch of MLS Cup 2016.

-May 27, Portland vs. Seattle: The first Sounders-Timbers rivalry game.

-August 5, Minnesota vs. Seattle: The Sounders first game against 2017 newcomer Minnesota United FC.

-September 27, Seattle vs. Vancouver: The final Cascadia Cup game of the year for Seattle

The Sounders will play 12 games broadcasted nationally on ESPN and FS1.

Preseason gets underway within the next month for Seattle, as the Sounders head to Tuscon for a match against the Portland Timbers on Feb. 4. Following the friendly, the Sounders will participate in the Carolina Challenge Cup Feb. 18-25.

FULL SCHEDULE:

March 4 – Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC

8:30 PM ET, BBVA Compass Stadium

March 11 – Montreal Impact vs. Seattle Sounders FC

7:00 PM ET, Olympic Stadium

March 19 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red Bulls

7:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field

March 31 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Atlanta United FC

10:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field

April 8 – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC

10:30 PM ET, Avaya Stadium

April 14 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

TBD, BC Place

April 23 – LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC

4:00 PM ET, StubHub Center

April 29 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. New England Revolution

TBD, CenturyLink Field

May 6 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Toronto FC

4:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field

May 13 – Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders FC

TBD, Toyota Park

May 17 – Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders FC

8:30 PM ET, Children’s Mercy Park

May 20 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake

TBD, CenturyLink Field

May 27 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers

3:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field

May 31 – Columbus Crew SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

7:30 PM ET, MAPFRE Stadium

June 4 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Houston Dynamo

10:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field

June 17 – New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

1:00 PM ET, Yankee Stadium

June 21 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Orlando City SC

TBD, CenturyLink Field

June 25 – Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC

4:00 PM ET, Providence Park

July 4 – Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC

TBD, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

July 19 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. D.C. United

TBD, CenturyLink Field

July 23 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

10:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field

July 29 – LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC

TBD, StubHub Center

August 5 – Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

8:00 PM ET, TCF Bank Stadium

August 12 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

TBD, CenturyLink Field

August 20 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC

10:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field

August 23 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

TBD, BC Place

August 27 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers

9:30 PM ET, CenturyLink Field

September 10 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy

9:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field

September 16 – FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders FC

8:00 PM ET, Toyota Stadium

September 23 – Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC

9:30 PM ET, Rio Tinto Stadium

September 27 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

TBD, CenturyLink Field

October 1 – Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders FC

1:00 PM ET, Talent Energy Stadium

October 15 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas

5:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field

October 22 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids

4:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field