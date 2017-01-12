2017 MLS Schedule Released

The Sounders now know the road they’ll have to take to get back to MLS Cup this year.
Thursday afternoon, Major League Soccer released the 2017 regular season schedule. Seattle will start the season on the road, with a pair of games in Houston and Montreal before their home opener Sunday, March 19 against the New York Red Bulls.
Other notable matchups include:
-March 31, Seattle vs. Atlanta: The Sounders first game against 2017 newcomer Atlanta United FC.
-May 6, Seattle vs. Toronto: A rematch of MLS Cup 2016.
-May 27, Portland vs. Seattle: The first Sounders-Timbers rivalry game.
-August 5, Minnesota vs. Seattle: The Sounders first game against 2017 newcomer Minnesota United FC.
-September 27, Seattle vs. Vancouver: The final Cascadia Cup game of the year for Seattle
The Sounders will play 12 games broadcasted nationally on ESPN and FS1.
Preseason gets underway within the next month for Seattle, as the Sounders head to Tuscon for a match against the Portland Timbers on Feb. 4. Following the friendly, the Sounders will participate in the Carolina Challenge Cup Feb. 18-25.
FULL SCHEDULE:
March 4 – Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC
8:30 PM ET, BBVA Compass Stadium
March 11 – Montreal Impact vs. Seattle Sounders FC
7:00 PM ET, Olympic Stadium
March 19 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red Bulls
7:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field
March 31 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Atlanta United FC
10:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field
April 8 – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC
10:30 PM ET, Avaya Stadium
April 14 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
TBD, BC Place
April 23 – LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC
4:00 PM ET, StubHub Center
April 29 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. New England Revolution
TBD, CenturyLink Field
May 6 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Toronto FC
4:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field
May 13 – Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders FC
TBD, Toyota Park
May 17 – Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders FC
8:30 PM ET, Children’s Mercy Park
May 20 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake
TBD, CenturyLink Field
May 27 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers
3:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field
May 31 – Columbus Crew SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
7:30 PM ET, MAPFRE Stadium
June 4 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Houston Dynamo
10:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field
June 17 – New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
1:00 PM ET, Yankee Stadium
June 21 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Orlando City SC
TBD, CenturyLink Field
June 25 – Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC
4:00 PM ET, Providence Park
July 4 – Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC
TBD, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
July 19 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. D.C. United
TBD, CenturyLink Field
July 23 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
10:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field
July 29 – LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC
TBD, StubHub Center
August 5 – Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
8:00 PM ET, TCF Bank Stadium
August 12 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
TBD, CenturyLink Field
August 20 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC
10:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field
August 23 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
TBD, BC Place
August 27 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers
9:30 PM ET, CenturyLink Field
September 10 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy
9:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field
September 16 – FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders FC
8:00 PM ET, Toyota Stadium
September 23 – Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC
9:30 PM ET, Rio Tinto Stadium
September 27 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
TBD, CenturyLink Field
October 1 – Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders FC
1:00 PM ET, Talent Energy Stadium
October 15 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas
5:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field
October 22 – Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids
4:00 PM ET, CenturyLink Field