Mariners Avoid Arbitration With Smyly, Dyson

January 13, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle Mariners have agreed to terms on 2017 contracts with left-hander Drew Smyly and outfielder Jarrod Dyson after acquiring them in trades earlier this month.

The Mariners also reached deals with outfielder Leonys Martin, infielder Danny Valencia, left-hander James Paxton and right-handers Evan Scribner and Nick Vincent. Seattle has no more players eligible for arbitration.

The 27-year-old Smyly went 7-12 with a 4.88 ERA last season for Tampa Bay, but that was the first time in five big league seasons he finished with an ERA over 4.00.

Dyson was acquired in a deal with Kansas City. He hit .278 with 30 stolen bases for the Royals last season.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia