Sounders Draft Profile: Defender Brian Nana-Sinkam

January 13, 2017 3:15 PM By Tyler Gunhus
Filed Under: 2017 super draft, brian nana-sinkam, MLS, Seattle Sounders

With the 22nd and final pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Sounders selected defender Brian Nana-Sinkam out of Stanford University.

After trading the No. 16 pick in the draft to NYCFC for General Allocation Money, Nana-Sinkam became the first draft pick for the Sounders. He is the third Cardinal player to join the Sounders over the past four years, with both Jordan Morris and Aaron Kovar signing as Homegrown players out of Stanford.

Nana-Sinkam is the third defender taken by Seattle in the first round of the draft, with Damion Lowe taken No. 8 in 2014 and Andrew Duran taken No. 15 in 2012. Neither are still with the club.

Over his four year career in Palo Alto, Nana-Sinkam was a three year starter and a two time National Champion with the Cardinal. He scored one goal and had two assists

Primarily a center back, Nana-Sinkam’s 6’0” frame is on the smaller end of current Sounders center backs. Chad Marshall is 6’4” and Roman Torres checks in at 6’2”. Back up and 2016 draft pick Tony Alfaro is also 6’2”.

As a senior in 2016, the Stanford captain was an All-Pac-12 First Team selection, and helped the Cardinal defense post the 4th best goal allowed average in country (.56 goals allowed per game.)

The pick fills a need for depth in the Sounders central defense. With the retirement of Zack Scott following last season, and Damion Lowe and Jimmy Ockford both out of contract, Seattle was expected to target a center back during the draft.

While he may not appear for the first team in 2017, Nana-Sinkam should see valuable developmental minutes with Sounders 2 of the United Soccer League.

Read more about Brian Nana-Sinkam here.

