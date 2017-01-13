Sounders Draft Profile: Midfielder Dominic Oduro

January 13, 2017 4:18 PM By Tyler Gunhus
Filed Under: 2017 super draft, dominic oduro, MLS, Seattle Sounders

With the 44nd and final pick of day one of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Sounders selected midfielder Dominic Oduro.

Oduro currently plays for FC Nordsjaelland of the Danish Superliga and was an international invitee to the 2017 MLS Combine. Oduro is listed as a fullback but has also played on the right side of the midfield.

Originally from Ghana and a product of the Manchester City youth academy, Oduro was loaned out to a number of northern European squad from 2013 to 2015. This past April, he signed with Nordsjaelland and has made two appearances for the squad.

Just 21-years-old, Oduro has one goal in 25 appearances over the past four years.

While not to be confused with fellow Ghanian footballer and MLS journeyman Dominic Oduro, Oduro does bring speed and agility to the table. He ranked sixth at the Combine in the 30-meter dash (3.90 seconds) and fifth in the shuttle test (4.28)

More than likely, Oduro will start out with United Soccer League side, Sounders 2 before being looked at for the first team. This pick was to help fill depth within the organization while developing a talented, fast player who could have an impact in the future.

