UMKC Defeat Seattle 84-68

SEATTLE (AP) – Kyle Steward scored a career-high 21 points and LaVell Boyd added 15 as UMKC defeated Seattle 84-68 in Western Athletic Conference play on Thursday night.

A Boyd layup pushed the UMKC lead to 10, 48-38, just over four minutes into the second half and Seattle didn’t get closer than nine points after that. UMKC (9-10, 2-1) closed the final 2:36 on a 15-9 run, including a Steward 3-pointer and by converting 12 straight free throws.

Steward finished 7 of 8 at the line, Boyd 4 of 5 with Broderick Robinson and Broderick Newbill each making 4 of 4. The Kangaroos converted 20 of 26 foul shots and added 12 3-pointers.

Brendan Westendorf led Seattle (8-9, 0-2) with 20 points and Matej Kavas added 16. The Redhawks’ 7-foot-3 center Aaron Menzies missed a third-straight game with a foot injury.

UMKC owned a 40-32 edge in rebounds, had eight steals and scored 16 points off 12 Seattle turnovers.

