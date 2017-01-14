Jimmy Graham Caps Methodical Seahawks TD Drive To Open Game Vs Falcons

Bryan Altman

That looked easy.

The Seahawks — five-point underdogs against the No. 2 seed Atlanta Falcons — stormed out of the gate on Saturday afternoon with one of their best offensive drives of the season to take an early 7-0 lead over the Falcons.

The Seahawks took 8:34 off the clock on a masterful 14-play, 89-yard drive that ended with a TD pass to tight end Jimmy Graham.

More impressively for the Seahawks, they maneuvered their way down the field through the run, pass, and with Russell Wilson’s legs, keeping the Falcons’ defense off balance the entire way.

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, the drive did result in an injury to starting offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, who was helped off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury.

The Falcons weren’t able to escape the drive scot-free on the injury front either, as their number one pass rusher Vic Beasley was shaken up with an apparent injury to his left hand.

All things considered, it was a phenomenal start to the afternoon for the Seahawks and their offense.