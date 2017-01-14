Jimmy Graham Caps Methodical Seahawks TD Drive To Open Game Vs Falcons

January 14, 2017 2:04 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Jimmy Graham, NFL, NFL Playoffs, russell wilson, seahawks

Bryan Altman

That looked easy.

The Seahawks — five-point underdogs against the No. 2 seed Atlanta Falcons — stormed out of the gate on Saturday afternoon with one of their best offensive drives of the season to take an early 7-0 lead over the Falcons.

The Seahawks took 8:34 off the clock on a masterful 14-play, 89-yard drive that ended with a TD pass to tight end Jimmy Graham.

More impressively for the Seahawks, they maneuvered their way down the field through the run, pass, and with Russell Wilson’s legs, keeping the Falcons’ defense off balance the entire way.

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, the drive did result in an injury to starting offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, who was helped off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury.

The Falcons weren’t able to escape the drive scot-free on the injury front either, as their number one pass rusher Vic Beasley was shaken up with an apparent injury to his left hand.

All things considered, it was a phenomenal start to the afternoon for the Seahawks and their offense.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia