TBirds Top Everett in Overtime for Second Time in a Week

EVERETT, January 14, 2016 – Keegan Kolesar scored with 15.9 seconds left in overtime Saturday night at Xfinity Arena to give the Seattle Thunderbirds a 4-3 overtime win over the Everett Silvertips.

Kolesar took a stretch pass from Ethan Bear to break in alone on Everett goalie Carter Hart. Kolesar beat Hart on the glove side for his seventh goal of the season. Mathew Barzal had the second assist on the game-winning goal.

The T-Birds were all over the Silvertips in the extra period, outshooting the Tips 8-0 and keeping them pinned in their zone.

Seattle goalie Rylan Toth was very good in net for the T-Birds making 28 saves on 31 shots to improve his record to 18-14-1-0.

The T-Birds play the Spokane Chiefs Sunday at 5:05pm at ShoWare Center.

Both teams had eight shots on goal in the first period.

Seattle (22-14-1-0) took a 1-0 lead at 8:22 of the second period. Donovan Neuls took a slap shot off a pass from Barzal. The puck hit the post and landed in front of Hart. Matthew Wedman got a stick on the puck before Bear punched the puck past Hart for the goal.

The T-Birds struck 24 seconds later to take a 2-0 lead. Alexander True got the puck past Hart on a scramble play in front of the goalie. Neuls and Wedman each got a poke at the puck before True scored.

Everett (27-5-7-1) cut the Seattle lead to one at 10:07 of the second on a goal from Connor Dewar. Devon Skoleski and Bryce Kindopp had the assists.

The Silvertips tied the game 2-2 at 12:20 on a goal from Eetu Tuulola. Montana Onyebuchi and Riley Sutter were credited with the assists.

Both team had 13 shots in the second period and both had 21 shots after two periods.

Seattle took a 3-2 lead with 4:28 left in the third period. Ryan Gropp took a shot that rebounded off Hart to Barzal in the slot. Barzal backhanded the puck through Hart’s legs for the go-ahead goal.

Everett tied the game 3-3 at 17:23 of the third on a goal from Matt Fonteyne. Patrick Bajkov and Wyatt Wylie had the assists.

Everett outshot Seattle 10-9 in the third period and led 31-30 in total shots after three periods.

Hart had 34 saves on 38 shots and his record is now 17-3-5-0.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – No scoring. Penalties – Tyszka, Sea (holding), 4:00.

Second period – 1, Seattle, Bear 12 (Wedman, Neuls), 8:22. 2, Seattle, True 11 (Neuls, Wedman), 8:46. 3, Everett, Dewar (Skoleski, Kindopp), 10:07. 4, Everett, Tuulola 11 (Onyebuchi, Sutter), 12:20. Penalties – Onyebuchi, Evt (major-fighting), 14:28. Strand, Sea (major-fighting), 14:28. Wedman, Sea (slashing), 15:40.

Third period – 5, Seattle, Barzal 3 (Gropp), 15:32. 6, Everett, Fonteyne 13 (Bajkov, Wylie), 17:23. Penalties – Bajkov, Evt (tripping), :36. Strand, Sea (checking from behind), 7:59.

Overtime – 7, Seattle, Kolesar 7 (Bear, Kolesar), 4:44. Penalties – No penalties.

Shots on goal – Seattle 8-13-9-8 38, Everett 8-13-10-0 31. Goalies – Seattle, Toth 31 shots-28 saves (18-14-1-0); Everett, Hart 38-34 (17-3-5-0). Power plays – Seattle 0-1; Everett 0-3. A – 8,249. Referees – Mike Campbell, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen – Adam Brastad, Mark Heier.