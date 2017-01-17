Baldwin Exits E Washington, Now Offensive Coordinator at Cal

January 17, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Beau Baldwin, Big Sky Conference, Cal, EWU, pac-12

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eastern Washington coach Beau Baldwin is leaving the FCS powerhouse to become the offensive coordinator at California under new coach Justin Wilcox.

Baldwin announced his decision on Monday, leaving the school where he won five Big Sky Conference titles, reached the FCS semifinals four times and won a national championship in 2010. Baldwin was 85-32 in nine seasons in charge of the Eagles’ program.

Baldwin had conversations in the past with FBS schools about head coaching positions, most notably Oregon State two years ago and Nevada this offseason.

Baldwin said he believed the coaching carousel was done for the year until he had initial conversations late last week about joining Wilcox’s staff.
“This one became one that I just knew was right,” Baldwin said.

Eastern Washington athletic director Bill Chaves said assistants Aaron Best and Jeff Schmedding will serve as co-interim coaches while a search is conducted.

