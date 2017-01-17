Best Stores In Seattle For Secondhand Baby Gear

By Jeffrey Totey One of the best things about babies, and the gear that goes with them, is that they hardly every wear anything out which means that when a baby has outgrown an outfit or no longer fits in the “baby backpack,” those items can be used again and are often sold to specialty consignment stores. How this benefit you is that you can often find name brand items that look and feel just like new but can be snagged for a fraction the “new” price. It you are okay with your infant wearing last season’s onesies, here are five the best shops in the greater Seattle area that you have got to check out.

www.kidson45th.com 1720 N. 45th St.Seattle, WA 98103(206) 633-KIDS For over 25 years, Kids on 45th has served the Wallingford neighborhood with new or “like new” clothing, toys and anything you need for a growing little one. With a nice mix of new items and consignment items, parents can find a lot of fair deals. Hundreds of new consignment items are brought in daily, but don’t forget to check out the amazing $1 rack. These items are perfectly good, but are being cycled out of the shop and you get the bargain.

www.hopscotchconsign.com Bellevue Plaza Shopping Center136 105th Ave. N.E.Bellevue, WA 98004(425) 462-4751 Winner of the “Best of 425” in 2016 and the 2014 ParentMap Golden Teddy Award, the owners of Hopscotch learned from experience just how expensive buying everything new for a baby can be and getting the value out of every outfit before the baby outgrows it is pretty tough. You can create a great cycle here as well: purchase one item, your baby wears or plays with it for a few months, you bring the item back to the store (as long as it still looks new) and you get credit for your next purchase. It a win-win situation.

Located in Madison Valley, Sugarlump's motto is "From bump to big kid" meaning, their inventory is well stocked with maternity wear up to children size 12. Both you and your little one will look stylish and without breaking your pocketbook. This is a business that want to get to know you and your family and hope that you'll stick with them for years to come.

www.childishresale.com 10002 Holman Road N.W.Seattle, WA 98177(206) 789-1498 Childish Things has a wide variety of “gently-used” items for both babies and children (up to size eight) and for the mom-to-be as well including clothing, shoes, toys, gifts, books … you name it and they buy all seasonal items all year long as well. While you won’t find things like baby swings or crib sets, you will find favorite brand items including Peek, Gap, Tucker and Tate, Keens, Kamiks, REI, Mini Boden, See Kai Run, Robeez and others.