Legislative Panel Recommends Changes to Mental Health Care

Martha Bellisle, Associated Press January 17, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Jay Inslee, legislative, mental health, Olympia, randi becker

SEATTLE (AP) — A bipartisan legislative committee has sent a list of recommendations to the governor for improving Washington state’s struggling mental health care system.

The eight-member Select Committee on Quality in State Hospitals told Gov. Jay Inslee that the state needs to do more to ensure patients get the help they need.

The group also said their primary force was to improve the situation at the beleaguered Western State Hospital – the state’s largest psychiatric facility.

Republican Sen. Randi Becker says the state has increased funding over the past few years, but the hospital continues to fail inspections. Staffing levels have suffered and patient safety has been compromised.

The panel is urging Inslee to increase the use of inpatient psychiatric care in community settings and explore diversion options.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia