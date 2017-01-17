Seahawks’ O-Line Coach Tom Cable Withdraws From 49ers Coaching Consideration

SEATTLE (CBS) — Seattle Seahawks offensive line/assistant coach Tom Cable has withdrawn from consideration for the San Francisco 49ers head coaching position.

Cable’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, Tweeted the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“Just spoke with my client Tom Cable and he is reaffirming his commitment to the Seahawks. He wishes to thank the 49ers for the consideration,” wrote Hendrickson.

Cable, who has been with Seattle since 2011, interviewed with the 49ers Sunday, according to San Francisco beat writer Eric Branch.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter sent a Tuesday afternoon Tweet reporting the 49ers plan to hire Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach.