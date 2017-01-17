Seahawks’ O-Line Coach Tom Cable Withdraws From 49ers Coaching Consideration

January 17, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: seahawks, Tom Cable

SEATTLE (CBS) — Seattle Seahawks offensive line/assistant coach Tom Cable has withdrawn from consideration for the San Francisco 49ers head coaching position.

Cable’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, Tweeted the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“Just spoke with my client Tom Cable and he is reaffirming his commitment to the Seahawks. He wishes to thank the 49ers for the consideration,” wrote Hendrickson.

Cable, who has been with Seattle since 2011,  interviewed with the 49ers Sunday, according to San Francisco beat writer Eric Branch.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter sent a Tuesday afternoon Tweet reporting the 49ers plan to hire Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia